Bangladesh are three wickets down against South Africa in a Group 1 fixture of the ongoing T20 World Cup at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. Earlier, South Africa had won the toss and elected to bowl first. The Proteas kept it late to secure a much-needed win against Sri Lanka in their last game, thanks to a late flourish from David Miller. Ahead of their potentially group-deciding game against England on Saturday, the Temba Bavuma-led side will aim to bolster their chances of qualifying for the semis with a win over struggling Bangladesh. Meanwhile, the Mahmudullah-led Bangladesh have lost all three of their games so far. Shakib Al Hasan will miss this game as he has been ruled out of the tournament. (LIVE SCORECARD)

T20 World Cup 2021 South Africa vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score Straight From Sharjah Cricket Stadium

