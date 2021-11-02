Story ProgressBack to home
South Africa vs Bangladesh, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score Updates: Kagiso Rabada Strikes Thrice, Bangladesh 2 Down In Abu Dhabi
T20 World Cup 2021 Live Score, SA vs BAN: South Africa take on Bangladesh in a Group 1 fixture at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.
SA vs BAN, T20 World Cup Score: South Africa face Bangladesh in Abu Dhabi© AFP
Bangladesh are three wickets down against South Africa in a Group 1 fixture of the ongoing T20 World Cup at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. Earlier, South Africa had won the toss and elected to bowl first. The Proteas kept it late to secure a much-needed win against Sri Lanka in their last game, thanks to a late flourish from David Miller. Ahead of their potentially group-deciding game against England on Saturday, the Temba Bavuma-led side will aim to bolster their chances of qualifying for the semis with a win over struggling Bangladesh. Meanwhile, the Mahmudullah-led Bangladesh have lost all three of their games so far. Shakib Al Hasan will miss this game as he has been ruled out of the tournament. (LIVE SCORECARD)
T20 World Cup 2021 South Africa vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score Straight From Sharjah Cricket Stadium
Super 12 - Match 30, ICC World Twenty20, 2021, Nov 02, 2021
Play In Progress
SA
BAN
28/3 (5.5)
Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
South Africa won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 4.8
% chance to win
SA 84%
BAN 16%
Batsman
Liton Das
14 (18)
Mahmudullah
2* (2)
Bowler
Kagiso Rabada
14/3 (2.5)
Anrich Nortje
2/0 (1)
- 15:58 (IST)OUT!Rabada is on flames at the moment. Another wicket for him. Mushfiqur Rahim is gone for none. That's a big blow for Bangladesh.M Rahim c R Hendricks b Rabada 0 (3)BAN: 24/3
- 15:54 (IST)END OF THE OVER!Kagiso Rabada strikes twice in as many balls to remove Mohammad Naim and Soumya Sarkar. Bangladesh are on the backfoot.BAN: 24/2 (5 ov)
- 15:49 (IST)OUT!GONE! TWO IN TWO BALLS! Rabada is on fire.S Sarkar Lbw b K Rabada 0 (1)BAN: 22/2 (3.6)
- 15:46 (IST)OUT!Rabada gets his man. Naim departs. Early blow for Bangladesh.M Naim c Hendricks b Rabada 9 (11)BAN: 22/1 (3.5 ov)
- 15:41 (IST)FOUR!That's sloppy from Markram. Gifts two extra runs to Bangladesh.BAN: 16/0 (2.5 ov)
- 15:37 (IST)FOUR!Nice Shot! Litton Das! Drives towards extra cover for four.BAN: 8/0 (1.2)
- 15:35 (IST)END OF THE OVER!A decent start for South Africa. Excellent over from Keshav Maharaj. Just 4 runs off it.BAN: 4/0 (1 ov)
- 15:24 (IST)PLAYING XI'S ARE OUT!SA XI: Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock (wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma (capt), Aiden Markram, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz ShamsiBAN XI: Mohammad Naim, Liton Das (wk), Shamim Hossain, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah (capt), Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed
- 15:05 (IST)SA WIN TOSS!South Africa have won the toss and have decided to bowl first against Bangladesh.
- 14:24 (IST)HELLO!Hello and welcome to our Live coverage of the Group 1 game between South Africa and Bangladesh from the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
