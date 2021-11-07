New Zealand vs Afghanistan Live Score Ball by Ball, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between New Zealand vs Afghanistan from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! Chopped on! Just when it was all going Afghanistan's way, they lose their fourth. This one was short and wide and it was spinning further away. Gulbadin Naib goes after it but ends up getting an inside edge. The ball goes on to hit the off stump and Naib can't believe it. Ish Sodhi provides the breakthrough for New Zealand.
9.5 overs (1 Run) On a length, around off. Zadran punches it down to long off for a single.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Dragged down from Sodhi and Naib pulls it towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
9.3 overs (1 Run) Slightly shorter, around middle and leg. Zadran works it through mid-wicket for one.
9.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! It's raining boundaries from the bat of Najibullah Zadran now. On the pads and clipped aerially into the deep square leg fence.
Ish Sodhi is into the attack now.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, on middle and pushed to long on for one.
8.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Back-to-back now from Najibullah Zadran! A slice of luck in this one but Zadran won't care. Width on offer and edged down to the third man fence.
8.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lovely shot from Najibullah Zadran. On middle and lofted nicely over the bowler's head for a boundary.
8.4 overs (1 Run) Yet another single in the over! Banged in, around off and pulled down to deep square leg for a run.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Slightly shorter and angled across the body, Zadran guides it nicely to third man for another one.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, around off. Naib with a back foot punch through covers for a single this time.
8.1 overs (1 Run) On top of off and tapped through the cover region for a single by Zadran.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Slightly fuller, around middle and worked through mid on for a run.
7.5 overs (0 Run) Flatter one, around off and blocked out by Zadran.
7.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Around off and Najibullah Zadran just swats it back past the bowler. The ball races away into the long on fence.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Santner gives this one some air and flights it up on middle. Naib pushes it down to long on for another one.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Quicker one, angled across the off stump. Zadran cuts it through cover-point for a run.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Shortish ball, on middle. Naib nudges it towards the mid-wicket region for a single.
Mitchell Santner comes to bowl now.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Neesham hurls across a length ball, around middle and Zadran blocks it out.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Slower one, bowled wider and Naib slashes it towards deep point for a single.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Well-directed short ball, around off. Naib sways his head away from the ball.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Length ball, on middle and leg. Zadran flicks it through mid-wicket for yet another one.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller one, on middle and drilled won to long on for one.
6.1 overs (2 Runs) In the air...safe! On middle and Naib launches this one on the leg side. The ball goes miles up in the air and lands safely towards the cow corner fence. The fielder from mid-wicket cuts it out and they get a couple.
James Neesham comes into the attack.
5.6 overs (2 Runs) Two more to end the Powerplay and it has been dominated by New Zealand! The Afghans are 23 for 3. On the pads, this is worked through square leg for two.
5.5 overs (0 Run) That is a good bumper! On middle, Zadran evades it. He did well to drop his hands at the end.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Outside off, shorter, Zadran slaps it but to covers.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Goes short now and on middle, Zadran looks to pull, is a touch late in the shot. It goes off the splice back to the bowler.
5.2 overs (2 Runs) Two more! Fuller and outside off, this is driven through covers. The cover-point fielder runs after it, picks it up and as he tries to lob it to the fielder behind, slips. Just the two though.
Najibullah Zadran walks out to bat now.
5.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! That is as plumb as it gets! Good Gurbaz did not review that as his side would have lost one. Southee now comes on and he strikes. Whatever Williamson has done so far in this game has been on point. Outstanding from the Kiwis. Gurbaz was walking across a lot and you are always inviting problems while doing so against a quality bowling line-up. He does so again. Southee goes wide of the crease and spears this full and on middle, Gurbaz looks to flick but misses. Gets hit on the pads. Right in front. Appeal and the finger is raised. Three in the Powerplay, not many teams lose after taking that many wickets in the first 6.
