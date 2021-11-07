New Zealand vs Afghanistan: ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between New Zealand vs Afghanistan from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
....THE RUN CHASE....
Now the wicket seems fine to bat on. There is not a lot of turn and New Zealand do not have to chase a lot. They should gun it down. Afghanistan on the other hand, will look to make it as tough as possible for them. Will the Kiwis book their slot in the semis or is there a twist?
Trent Boult is up for a quick chat. He says that it was a good all-round performance from them and they will take 124 on any day. Adds that they started really well with the ball. Tells that he has been working hard on his death bowling and he is happy that it is paying off. Says that they have a good batting lineup and they would be able to chase it down.
The Afghanistan batting was about just the one man, Zadran! He scored more than half the runs scored by his team and had it not been for him, they would have probably been bowled out for below 100. It seemed like he was batting on a different wicket as the others failed to cross the 20-run mark. Nabi will not be happy especially after electing to bat. However, the positive for them is the recovery, they were three down for nothing but do have something to bowl at.
The pacers did the trick in the first 6. Milne, Southee and Boult got three in the Powerplay which pushed Afghanistan onto the back foot. The middle overs were not upto the mark but the key for the Kiwis was wickets at regular intervals. Everytime the partnership started to build and the runs started to flow a wicket fell. At one stage, 135 did look possible but the Kiwis did really well towards the end too to keep Afghanistan to a score below par.
The Kiwis will be pretty pleased with the first half in this must-win game for them. Have to say, everything was on point for them. Their fielding was outstanding, the bowling was on point and credit to Williamson too whose decisions were outstanding.
19.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! A fitting end to a fantastic final over from James Neesham. Wide full toss this time and Rashid Khan does manage to get bat on this one. Khan slices this one in the air and towards cover-point. Kane Williamson dives in from covers and manages to hold on to the catch. Afghanistan END WITH 124/8!
19.5 overs (0 Run) This is unreal death bowling from James Neesham. He's got four wide yorkers in a row perfect. Nothing Rashid Khan can do about it.
19.4 overs (0 Run) And yet again! Full and wide, Khan has a wild swing at it but misses.
19.3 overs (0 Run) The perfect wide yorker from James Neesham. Khan looks to go over covers but gets beaten.
19.2 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, Rashid Khan can't get any bat on it.
19.1 overs (2 Runs) Oh my word! This is banged in short. Rashid Khan flat bats it tennis ball style towards the cow corner fence. Daryl Mitchell flies like Superman and manages to pouch it, he also has the presence of mind to flick it back in. Saves two for his team.
James Neesham to bowl the last over.
18.6 overs (0 Run) This one had some sting to it from Boult. Short one, angled into the body. Mujeeb Ur Rahman looks to sway away from the ball but it comes off the shoulder of the bat and loops up towards backward point.
18.5 overs (1 Run) Fuller one, on off and Khan drives it through covers for a single.
Mujeeb Ur Rahman is the new man in.
18.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Another one bites the dust. This is on the pads and Karim Janat rightly looks to deposit this one over the square leg fence. Janat doesn't get any timing on it as the ball goes flat towards the square leg fence. Ish Sodhi takes a smart low catch and Trent Boult gets his third wicket.
18.3 overs (2 Runs) Back of a length, this is pulled down to long on for a couple by Janat.
Rashid Khan walks out to bat.
18.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! What a brilliant catch from James Neesham and Najibullah Zadran has to depart after a blsitering knock. A length ball, on off and Zadran looks to smoke it over the long off fence but toe-ends it. The ball goes high, towards the long off fence and James Neesham dives in and takes the catch. Trent Boult with another wicket.
18.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! On the pads and whipped into the deep square leg fence by Najibullah Zadran. He's flying now.
Karim Janat is the new man in.
17.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT AND BOWLED! Tim Southee takes a ripper of a return catch to send Mohammad Nabi packing. Back of a length, around off and Nabi looks to flat-bat it back past the bowler. It is coming back at a rapid pace towards Southee who somehow manages to hang onto it. Nabi can't believe it and this is a good wicket at this point as Nabi can be dangerous towards the end.
17.5 overs (1 Run) BYE! Swing and a miss from Zadran. This is outside off and Zadran misses but they scamper through for a bye.
17.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Najibullah Zadran deserves that bit of luck to be honest. A good short ball, outside off stump. Zadran looks to hook it across but get a top edge and the ball flies into the vacant fine leg fence.
17.3 overs (2 Runs) Fuller in length, around middle. Najibullah Zadran whips it to deep mid-wicket. The fielder there fumbles and the batters take two.
17.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! Slower ball, on a length, outside off. Najibullah Zadran stays back and smokes it over long off to collect a biggie!
17.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, around off. Mohammad Nabi drags it to long on for a run.
Tim Southee (3-0-11-1) is back on.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Fullish one, on off and Nabi drives it through covers for a single.
16.5 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, on leg stump and flicked to deep square leg for a single. The 100 is up now.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Just short! On middle and Zadran swings aerially across the line. The ball lands in front of the diving fielder who came in from deep square leg. They take two but the umpires call a short run. Just the single then. We saw the Afghans run a few short runs against Namibia too and Najibullah Zadran fails to plant his bat inside the crease here too.
16.3 overs (0 Run) Nice change of pace from Trent Boult, deceiving the batter. This one is bowled into the pitch, around off. Najibullah Zadran looks to swing across but gets beaten by the lack of pace.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Singles won't help Afghanistan, they need boundaries. A length ball, caressed through cover-point for a run by Nabi.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Full, on off and squeezed out to deep point for one.
Trent Boult (2-0-5-1) comes back to bowl.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Good-length ball, around off and Zadran makes room and slaps it towards long off for a single. Just 5 off the over.
15.5 overs (0 Run) A length ball, around middle. Najibullah Zadran looks to turn it on the leg side but gets it off the leading edge back to the bowler.
15.4 overs (2 Runs) On middle and worked through mid-wicket for a couple by Zadran. Good running.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, on middle and Nabi dabs it down towards wide long on for one.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Length again, on middle and leg, clipped to deep square leg for a single.
15.1 overs (0 Run) A length ball, around off and angling away. This one stays a bit low as Zadran swings and misses.
