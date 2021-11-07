New Zealand vs Afghanistan: ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between New Zealand vs Afghanistan from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (2 Runs) Devon Conway is clearly riding his luck here! Tossed up, around middle. Conway looks to sweep but gets a top edge. The ball goes over the short fine leg fielder and the batters take two.
14.5 overs (1 Run) Another googly, around middle and leg. Kane Williamson stays back and flicks it behind square on the leg side for a run.
14.4 overs (1 Run) In the air, but lands safe! Tossed up, outside off. Devon Conway looks to play the slog-sweep but he only manages a top edge and the ball falls just short of the deep square leg fielder. A single taken.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Fuller in length, around off. Kane Williamson drives it to long on for one.
14.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, on middle. Devon Conway stays back and eases it to long on for a run.
14.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Devon Conway nails it this time! Loopy ball, outside off. Devon Conway gets low and reverse sweeps it towards deep point to collect a boundary.
13.6 overs (1 Run) Floated, outside off. Devon Conway prods and drives it to sweeper cover. A single to end the over! 34 runs needed off 36 balls!
13.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, outside off. Kane Williamson punches it to covers for a single.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, outside off. Devon Conway looks for the reverse-sweep but it goes off the toe end towards short third man. A single taken.
13.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! And again! Tossed up, around middle. Devon Conway gets down yet again and sweeps it to wide of deep mid-wicket for another boundary.
13.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Top shot! Floated, around leg. Devon Conway gets down on his knee and sweeps it towards deep square leg for a boundary.
13.1 overs (2 Runs) Loopy ball, outside off. Devon Conway lofts it over covers and collects a couple.
12.6 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, outside off. Kane Williamson taps it to backward point.
12.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Glorious! Full ball, outside off. Kane Williamson drives it through covers and collects a boundary.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Length ball, on off. Devon Conway eases it to long off for a single.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Another slower length ball, outside off. Kane Williamson rocks back and slaps it to sweeper cover for a run.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Slower one, on the hips. Conway flicks it to deep square leg for one.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, Williamson with a short arm jab down to long on for one.
Gulbadin Naib comes to bowl.
11.6 overs (0 Run) On leg and turning into the left-hander. Devon Conway looks to tuck it away but misses and gets hit on the pads.
11.5 overs (0 Run) On middle and defended back to the bowler.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Flighted ball, on off. Kane Williamson dabs it on the off side and rotates the strike.
11.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Kane Williamson with a trademark shot and this will release a bit of pressure. On middle and leg, Kane Williamson gently nudges it through mid-wicket and the timing is so good that the ball ends up in the fence.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Around off and played with soft hands towards backward point. The batters steal a single as well.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Dragged down, on the pads and Williamson nudges it through mid-wicket for a single.
Rashid Khan (2-0-10-1) comes back to bowl.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, outside off. Kane Williamson goes on the back foot and works it to deep point for a run.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Here comes the single after a plethora of dot balls. On middle and gently pushed down to long off by Conway for a single.
10.4 overs (0 Run) Outside off and tapped towards point.
10.3 overs (0 Run) Peach! Hamid Hassan hurls in a full ball from around the wicket, outside off stump. This one nips in and then straightens. Devon Conway is well beaten.
10.2 overs (0 Run) Good-length ball, on middle and nipping back in. Conway gets hit on the body as he looks to tuck it away.
10.1 overs (0 Run) Fullish ball, on middle. Devon Conway keeps it out.
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 15.1 overs, New Zealand, chasing a target of 125, are 102/2. The live updates of New Zealand vs Afghanistan scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in ICC T20 World Cup 2021. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through ICC T20 World Cup 2021 today match, ball by ball commentary, New Zealand vs Afghanistan, New Zealand vs Afghanistan live score, New Zealand vs Afghanistan scorecard. Follow the excitement of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.