New Zealand vs Afghanistan Live Score Ball by Ball, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between New Zealand vs Afghanistan from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (2 Runs) 2 runs.
14.5 overs (1 Run) Good-length ball, around off. Najibullah Zadran stays back and taps it to cover for a run. That brings up his fifty and what an innings this has been from Zadran so far! His teammates in the dug out stand up and acknowledge his knock as well.
14.4 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss! Another slower ball, into the pitch, outside off. Najibullah Zadran looks to heave it across the line but he misses.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Slower ball, on a length, around off. Mohammad Nabi eases it to long on for a single.
14.2 overs (0 Run) Milne bangs it into the deck, around middle. Mohammad Nabi looks for the pull shot but does not get any bat on it.
14.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, around off. Mohammad Nabi blocks it off the back foot.
13.6 overs (2 Runs) Fuller in length, on middle and leg. Najibullah Zadran whips it to wide of long on and takes a couple. Good over this for the Afghans as 19 runs came off it!
13.6 overs (1 Run) Wide! Santner fires in a quicker ball, outside off. Najibullah Zadran lets it be. Wide called by the umpire.
13.5 overs (2 Runs) Flatter ball, on middle and leg. Najibullah Zadran flicks it to deep mid-wicket and collects a couple of runs.
13.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! Najibullah Zadran is in the mood! Tossed up, outside off. Najibullah Zadran reaches out and smokes it over Glenn Phillips at deep mid-wicket who leaps in the air to catch that but the ball goes well over him!
13.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, darted on the pads. Nabi turns it to the leg side for a single.
13.2 overs (1 Run) A bit quicker, around middle. Najibullah Zadran miscues his pull towards deep mid-wicket for one.
13.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BOOM! Flatter ball, around off. Najibullah Zadran clears his front leg and smacks it over long on for a biggie!
Mitchell Santner (1-0-8-0) is back into the attack.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Yes, he does! Good-length ball, on middle. Najibullah Zadran stays back and turns it to the leg side to collect a single. Just 2 runs off the over and the Kiwis are squeezing things nicely.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Length ball, around middle and leg. Mohammad Nabi clips it to deep mid-wicket for a run. Can Tim Southee finish well?
12.4 overs (0 Run) Four dots in a row! Good-length ball, jagging back in from middle. Mohammad Nabi gets hit on the pad as he misses his flick.
12.3 overs (0 Run) Southee goes wide of the crease and hurls a length ball, angling in from midde. Mohammad Nabi flicks it to mid-wicket.
12.2 overs (0 Run) Length ball, strayed on the pads. Nabi misses his flick and the ball brushes his pads before going to Devon Conway behind the sticks.
Tim Southee (2-0-9-1) comes back on.
12.1 overs (0 Run) Good-length ball, around middle. Mohammad Nabi tucks it to mid-wicket.
11.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end the over! Floated, around off. Nabi gets forward and works it towards long off. Just 5 runs off the over!
11.5 overs (1 Run) This is fuller in length, around off. Najibullah Zadran clears his front leg and drives it to long off for a run.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Just a tad short, outside off. Mohammad Nabi rocks back and eases it to long off to rotate the strike.
11.3 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, around off. Mohammad Nabi prods and pushes it back to the bowler.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball, just outside off. Najibullah Zadran sweeps it to deep square leg for a single.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Wide! Sodhi errs in line and spills this one down leg. Najibullah Zadran looks to sweep but he misses. Wided!
11.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, around off. Najibullah Zadran defends it off the front foot.
10.6 overs (2 Runs) Back of a length, around off. Mohammad Nabi stays back and steers it to wide of third man to collect a couple of runs.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Length ball, outside off. Najibullah Zadran looks to drive but it goes off the outer half of the blade towards deep point. Two was the call but the batters settle for a run in the end.
10.4 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! Slower ball, shorter in length, outside off. Najibullah Zadran hangs back and looks to heave it away but he misses.
10.3 overs (0 Run) Milne hits the deck hard, around middle. Najibullah Zadran rides the bounce and blocks it off the back foot.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Length ball, angling in from middle. Mohammad Nabi prods to defend but it takes the inside edge towards square leg. Nabi gets off the mark with a single.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, outside off. Najibullah Zadran stays back and guides it to third man for a run.
