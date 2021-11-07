New Zealand vs Afghanistan Live Score Ball by Ball, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between New Zealand vs Afghanistan from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
3.3 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
3.2 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Lovely from Mujeeb! This is outside off, it lands and then turns away. Williamson reaches out to defend but is beaten.
Kane Williamson walks out to bat at number 3.
3.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! EDGED AND TAKEN! There is the first wicket for Afghanistan and it is Mujeeb who strikes on his return into the team. Welcome wicket as this guy was taking the game away from them. They though need a couple more quickly. Just the 99 more needed. This lands on off, Mitchell looks to defend but it spins away. Takes a faint outside edge and Shahzad does the rest.
2.6 overs (1 Run) Angled into the pads, Mitchell works it towards short fine leg for one.
2.5 overs (1 Run) A good slower one this time, fuller and on middle, Guptill looks to go hard at it, it goes off the toe-end towards mid on for one.
2.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is smashed! Right in the slot this one. Full and outside off, it is powered through mid off. Boundary.
2.3 overs (0 Run) A slower one outside off, Gutpill throws his bat at it, it goes off the underedge towards the keeper.
2.2 overs (1 Run) Follows the boundary with a run! On off, this is played towards cover for one.
2.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Up and over! That is a lovely shot and Daryl Mitchell is in a hurry to end this one! Fuller and on middle, DM shows the maker's name and lofts it over the bowler's head for a boundary.
Naveen-ul-Haq comes to bowl.
1.6 overs (1 Run) Drop and run! The Kiwis are off to a good start! 8 from Mujeeb's first! On off, Daryl plays it towards point for one.
1.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nice and fine! Second boundary for Mitchell! Shorter in length and outside off, Daryl plays it late, it goes more off the underedge down to the third man fence.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Slightly shorter in length and outside off, it is cut but to point.
1.3 overs (2 Runs) Two, two is the call and two is what they get! Mitchell comes down the track and then works it wide of long on. Two taken.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Goes wide of the crease and angles it into middle, blocked.
1.1 overs (1 Run) That one swings back in a long way from outside off. Guptill works it through square leg for one.
Who will bowl from the other end? Mujeeb Ur Rahman it is.
0.6 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Finds the gap this time! This is even shorter and outside off, Daryl hangs back and places it between cover and mid off for a boundary. The last ball spoils the over.
0.5 over (0 Run) Slightly shorter and on off, Daryl stays back and pushes it to covers.
0.4 over (0 Run) Flatter and on middle, DM defends.
0.3 over (1 Run) Floats it up on off, Guptill pushes it wide of long off for one.
0.2 over (2 Runs) That is brilliant running! New Zealand and Guptill are underway! On middle, this is worked down to long on. They take one. Daryl Mitchell realizes that the fielder is coming towards the ball, slowly and then goes for the second. Najibullah Zadran does not pick it up cleanly and makes the second run easier.
0.1 over (0 Run) A good shot to begin with but no runs! Tossed up on off, Guptill drives but to covers.
