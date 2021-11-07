Hello And Welcome!





The match will start at 3:30 PM IST while the toss will be at 3:00 PM.

Hello and Welcome to the live blog of Afghanistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2021 match. This is one of the most crucial game of the ongoing tournament as three teams - New Zealand, Afghanistan and India -- are on the boat to reach the semifinals. If Afghanistan win this game then India will have a chance of making it to the final four when they take the field against Namibia on Monday. However, India need to go past Afghanistan's net run-rate to finish second in Group 2. For New Zealand the equation is simple if they win this game then they will seal their place in the final four and both Afghanistan and India will be eliminated.