New Zealand vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score Updates: Afghanistan Take On New Zealand In Crucial Super 12 Clash
T20 World Cup 2021 Live Score, NZ vs AFG: New Zealand and Afghanistan will play their last group match of the ongoing T20 World Cup on Sunday at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
New Zealand and Afghanistan will play their last group match of the ongoing T20 World Cup on Sunday at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. New Zealand go into the game on the back of three consecutive victories -- against Scotland, India and Namibia -- after losing their first match to Pakistan who have already qualified for the last four stage. Afghanistan on the other side, have won two of their four matches till now and they need a big win against the Kane Williamson-led side to have any chance of qualifying for the semi-finals. The result of this game will also be significant to India who sit at the third spot in Group 2 points table with 4 points. If Mohammad Nabi-led side will come out as winners against the Black Caps, then India will have a chance of making it to the semi-finals when they take the field against Namibia on Monday. For New Zealand the equation is simple, if they win this game then they will seal their place in the final four and both Afghanistan and India will be eliminated. (LIVE SCORECARD)
- 14:01 (IST)Hello And Welcome!Hello and Welcome to the live blog of Afghanistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2021 match. This is one of the most crucial game of the ongoing tournament as three teams - New Zealand, Afghanistan and India -- are on the boat to reach the semifinals. If Afghanistan win this game then India will have a chance of making it to the final four when they take the field against Namibia on Monday. However, India need to go past Afghanistan's net run-rate to finish second in Group 2. For New Zealand the equation is simple if they win this game then they will seal their place in the final four and both Afghanistan and India will be eliminated.The match will start at 3:30 PM IST while the toss will be at 3:00 PM.