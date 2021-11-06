Australia take on West Indies in a Group 1 fixture of the ongoing T20 World Cup at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. The Aaron Finch-led side will eye a place in the semi-finals with a win over the Windies. Australia, so far, have won three of their first four games and will hope to keep momentum going against the defending champions. West Indies, on the other hand, have won just one game from a possible four, so far. The two-time defending champions will hope to bow out of the tournament on a high. (LIVE SCORECARD)

T20 World Cup 2021 Australia vs West Indies Live Cricket Updates Straight From Sheikh Zayed Stadium In Abu Dhabi