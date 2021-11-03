India vs Afghanistan: ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Afghanistan from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (0 Run) Floats this one up, outside off, pushed to the cover region.
9.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE. Down the leg side, Zadran looks to flick but misses. Wided.
9.5 overs (0 Run) Around off, pushed back to the bowler.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller around off, the skipper pushes this through mid on for a run to open his account.
DRINKS! The Indian pace duet, Shami and Bumrah sent Afghanistan openers packing early on but Naib and Gurbaz did fight back for a bit. After Gurbaz fell, the sting was taken off the run chase and now after Naib also going back to the pavilion, Afghanistan will need a miracle to pull off this run chase. 152 runs are still required off 63 balls. The skipper, Mohammad Nabi walks in with his team in all sorts of trouble.
9.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! Ravichandran Ashwin strikes and Gulbadin Naib has been sent packing. Naib has a chat with his partner but they decide that this one was plumb and hence, do not go for the review. The fourth one falls and Afghanistan are not able to stitch meaningful stands. Ravichandran Ashwin floats this one up, lands it fuller around off, angling down, Gulbadin Naib gets low and looks to sweep but misses and gets hit on the pad. An appeal and the finger goes up in no time. 152 needed in 63 balls!
9.2 overs (0 Run) Quicker this time, on the pads, Naib awkwardly works this to the leg side.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Ash drags it short, around off, Najibullah Zadran nudges this to deep square leg and rotates the strike.
8.6 overs (0 Run) Quicker, flatter, around off, Naib skips down and tucks, but finds the man at mid-wicket. 153 more needed in 66 balls!
8.5 overs (0 Run) Another push back by Naib towards Jadeja. Another dot.
8.4 overs (0 Run) Short this time, on off, pushed back to Jadeja.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Quicker delivery, on the pads, worked through square leg for one.
8.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Powerful shot by Zadran! In the arc this time, around off, Najibullah Zadran stands tall, swings his arms at this and tonks this one over deep mid-wicket.
8.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter, around off, Najibullah Zadran looks to reverse-hit this but mistimes it to the fielder at covers.
7.6 overs (1 Run) This is worked with the angle through mid-wicket for a single. A good start by Ash, just 2 off it!
7.5 overs (0 Run) Tossed up again, around off, Zadran does well to get his bat down and dab it down to the off side.
7.4 overs (0 Run) Floated, around off, kept out by Zadran.
7.3 overs (0 Run) Around off, Zadran looks to cut but gets an inside edge, back onto the pad.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Slower through the air, on the pads, nudged through square leg for one.
Ravichandran Ashwin comes in to roll his arm now.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, around off, kept out by Naib.
6.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end then! Tossed up on off, Naib strokes it down to long off for one. End of a wicket-taking over by Jadeja.
6.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! That is a sensational catch by Pandya! Wow! It had gone so high and he also had to keep an eye on the ropes but has made it look so easy! On middle, Gurbaz looks to drag it over the leg side, gets a top edge. It goes between deep mid-wicket and long on. Hardik Pandya in the latter position, runs to his right and takes a superb catch. Gurbaz was looking good till the time he was out there but fails to get most of the start he got.
Out walks Najibullah Zadran.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Attacks the stumps yet again! It is blocked.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on middle, this is worked down to long on for one.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Fires it on off, Naib is once again solid in defense.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on off, Naib blocks it towards cover.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and on off, Gurbaz stands tall and defends it onto the ground. A dot to end but the damage was done earlier on. Afghanistan finish the Powerplay with 30 in the last two overs but they are still behind in the game. They are 47 for 2.
Spin time! Ravindra Jadeja to roll his arm now.
5.5 overs (1 Run) Back of a length and on off, Naib stands tall and taps it towards cover for one.
5.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Easy pickings yet again! On the pads, it is quite full. Naib clips it behind square on the leg side. No chance for the fielder in the deep. Second boundary in the over. Afghanistan ending the Powerplay on a high here.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Outside off, Naib looks to go after it but misses.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Good length and on off, Naib pushes it but finds the man at covers.
5.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! All of a sudden, it is raining boundaries now! On the pads, a hit-me ball. This is flicked through square leg for a boundary.
