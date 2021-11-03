India vs Afghanistan Live Score Ball by Ball, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Afghanistan from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) On middle, KL plays this to the leg side and takes a run to complete the over, 11 off this one.
9.5 overs (3 Runs) What a delicate shot! Fuller, slower through the air though, around off, Rohit reverse-hits this past the short third man fielder. He gives it chase and just about manages to pull the ball back, before the ropes. Three taken comfortably by the Indian batters.
9.4 overs (1 Run) A flatter googly this time, on the pads, Rahul goes back and eases this to long on for one.
9.3 overs (1 Run) Fuller, tossed up, slightly outside off, Rohit Sharma gets low and sweeps this to deep mid-wicket. One.
9.2 overs (1 Run) On middle, hit to deep mid-wicket for one.
9.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Finds the gap, does KL! Good batting from the stylish player! Rashid Khan bowls a fuller delivery, pacy too, on the pads, KL Rahul gets low and sweeps this past short fine leg. Boundary.
8.6 overs (1 Run) 9 off this over! On middle and leg, milked to the long on region for one.
8.5 overs (1 Run) Rohit Sharma moves to the leg side and Sharafuddin Ashraf follows him with a short delivery. RS heaves this towards deep square leg for one. A misfield in the deep and Rohit looks for one more, but they settle for one.
8.4 overs (1 Run) On middle, KL plays this one nicely through mid-wicket for one.
8.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nice shot from Rahul! A boundary to release some pressure! Slightly short, around off and middle, skidding on, KL Rahul gets low and sweeps this one over the short fine leg fielder for a boundary.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Rohit Sharma skips down to this full delivery and drives it to the left of the long on fielder for one. They were looking for two, but it was never a double.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Drags it short this time, Rahul nudges this to deep mid-wicket and rotates the strike.
Sharafuddin Ashraf (1-0-16-0) has been brought bck into the attack.
7.6 overs (1 Run) 6 off Khan's first over! On middle, worked to the leg side for one.
7.5 overs (0 Run) Short this time, on middle and leg, KL goes back and looks to pull but gets an inside edge back onto the pad.
7.4 overs (2 Runs) Good running by the Indian batters! Fuller, around off, lands and turns in this time, KL goes back and tucks this through mid on. They take one, realize that they can get another, and complete the second one too.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Another single as this is whipped through square leg this time.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Quicker and fuller on the pads, easily clipped behind square on the leg side for a single.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Rashid starts with a flatter ball, around off and middle, knocked through mid-wicket for one.
In comes Rashid Khan to bowl his leg-spin.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Around off, on a length, heaved through mid on for a single. 6 from Naib's first over!
6.5 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, around off, KL Rahul camps back and punches this through point. Takes one, wants another, but it is not available on this occasion.
6.4 overs (1 Run) A gentle push by Rohit Sharma to this length ball, down to long off for a run.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Slower ball, around off, knocked through mid on for a run.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Short, on off, and angling in, KL looks to pull but the ball takes the body and goes to the off side.
6.1 overs (2 Runs) Around off, on a length, Rahul slaps this one through point this time. It looks like it will be a boundary but Hazratullah Zazai has other plans. He runs to his left, dives, and does extremely well to push the ball away from the boundary ropes. Replays show that the save was a clean one. Zazai saves two for his side.
Gulbadin Naib has been brought into the attack now.
5.6 overs (0 Run) What a cracking over from Hasan, just a single off the last over of the Powerplay! Around off, hit straight by Rohit to the mid on fielder. India are at 53/0 at the end of the Powerplay!
5.5 overs (0 Run) A full toss, around off, Sharma slaps this, without much timing, to the mid off fielder.
5.4 overs (0 Run) A laser-guided yorker, around middle, Rohit shuffles quickly and jams this one out.
At the last second, Mohammad Nabi decides to go for the review. UltraEdge confirms there's no bat involved. Ball Tracking shows the impact is outside leg. Original decision of NOT OUT stays and Afghanistan lose a review as well.
5.3 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! Afghanistan lose a review early on. This never looked to be out. On a fuller length, around middle and leg, Rohit Sharma gets low and looks to work this to the leg side but he misses and the ball takes the pad and goes to the leg side. An appeal from the bowler for LBW but it is turned down. With time ticking away on the timer, Nabi takes the review really late. Looked to be going down leg but let's see what the replays say. UltraEdge says that there was no bat. Ball Tracker says that the impact was outside the line of the stumps and hence, this will remain not out.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Around off, Rohit mistimes his push to the fielder at mid off this time.
5.1 overs (1 Run) A fuller delivery, just outside off, KL opens the face of his blade and steers this to third man for one.
