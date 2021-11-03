India vs Afghanistan: ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Afghanistan from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Make that 21 from the over! Short and wide outside off, Gurbaz stands tall and slaps it over covers. This one races away to the fence. Just the kind of over they needed.
4.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Back-to-back biggies! That blow on the head has probably woken Gurbaz up! Shami this time drags his length back and bowls it on middle, this is heaved all the way, over the mid-wicket fence. 17 from the over with a ball to go.
4.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Smack! This is right in the slot. Fuller and on middle, Gurbaz lofts it straight down the ground, it goes over the long on fence.
4.3 overs (1 Run) On middle, Naib works it through mid-wicket. A run taken.
4.2 overs (4 Runs) EDGY FOUR! Afghanistan won't mind how they come as long as they do but they need it to keep coming! Length and on off, Naib looks to push at it, this goes more off the outer half past the fielder at short third man and into the fence.
4.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and on off, Naib stands tall and defends it.
3.6 overs (2 Runs) Two to end! No timing at all but he does manage to clear the in-field! A slower one outside off, Gurbaz swings, he mistimes it completely but hits it well enough to clear cover. Two taken.
3.5 overs (1 Run) On middle, another extremely full ball, this is worked through mid-wicket for one.
3.4 overs (1 Run) Gurbaz just does not pick that one! A slower full toss, it dips right at the end, on off, Gubaz is almost done by the dip towards the end, he somehow gets bat onto it and it goes towards mid-wicket for one.
3.3 overs (0 Run) That has hit Gurbaz really hard! That is a quick delivery. A short one and on middle, Gurbaz looks to sway out of the way but is hit on the helmet. He seems to be shook by that.
3.2 overs (0 Run) On off, this is pushed to cover.
3.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Number two goes down and Bumrah has his first! Zazai's struggle comes to an end! A short one, it is on middle. Zazai looks to pull, this goes more off the top edge towards mid on. Thakur moves to his right and takes it. Two wickets in two balls.
Rahmanullah Gurbaz is struck on the helmet and the physio makes his way out into the middle.
Gulbadin Naib is in now!
2.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Shahzad falls for a duck! This is probably because of the dots by Zazai at the other end. Shahzad looks to break the shackles. He moves around in his crease. Shami bowls this onto his pads. Shahzad is not a still position while playing the flick. He plays it early. It goes off the leading edge and Ashwin at mid off takes an easy catch. Early wicket, just what India wanted.
2.5 overs (1 Run) Really well fielded! That keeps the pressure on! Shorter and on middle, this is dragged towards mid-wicket. The fielder there dives to his right and makes a good stop. Just the one.
Rahmanullah Gurbaz walks out now!
2.4 overs (0 Run) Make that 4 in a row! Once again this is on the shorter side, a length which Zazai is not comfortable with. He looks to cut but misses.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Shorter yet again and outside off, Zazai slashes at it again but misses. Three dots in a row. Pressure building.
2.2 overs (0 Run) A slower one, fuller and outside off. Zazai shuffles across and swings, he looks to go over the leg side but is way too early in the shot. Misses.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Extra bounce and some nice swing! Shortish and around off, moves away. Zazai looks to cut but misses.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on off, this one shapes back in. Shahzad looks to drive it through the off side but this goes off the inner half to mid on.
1.5 overs (0 Run) That is a brilliant delivery! This one comes back in a long way from off. A yorker length ball. Shahzad misses and gets hit on the boot. Going down leg.
1.4 overs (1 Run) He somehow manages to drag that on the leg side! A slower one outside off, Zazai seems to have been done in by the lack of pace. He still manages to get it through square leg for one.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Short and outside off, Zazai slashes at it but misses.
1.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Whipped away! What a shot that is! Strong wrists! Fuller and on middle, Zazai whips it and this one goes over the mid-wicket fence. Not a lot of followthrough but it goes well over the fence.
1.1 overs (0 Run) A yorker to begin with! Zazai looks to flick but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
0.6 over (0 Run) A dot to end the over! Fullish ball, around off and Mohammad Shahzad mistimes his cover drive straight to the fielder. 5 off the first over.
0.5 over (1 Run) Back of a length, on leg stump. Hazratullah Zazai hops and dabs it down towards mid-wicket for a single.
Will we see Ravichandran Ashwin operate in the Powerplay? Nopes. Not right away atleast as Jasprit Bumrah will operate from this end.
0.4 over (0 Run) Length again, on off and angled across the left-hander. Zazai looks to hang back and thrash it through point but again there's a bit of movement and Zazai fails to make a connection.
0.3 over (0 Run) Shami comes from over the wicket and delivers an absolute peach. On a good-length, around off and moves away sharply. Zazai gets comprehensively beaten.
0.2 over (4 Runs) FOUR! A little bit of width on offer and Hazratullah Zazai is underway is style. Good-length ball, around off and tapped through point for a boundary.
0.1 over (0 Run) Shami starts with a shortish wide ball, from around the wicket. Zazai looks to cut it away but misses. The ball had a hint of away movement as well.
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 5.2 overs, Afghanistan, chasing a target of 211, are 42/2. The live updates of India vs Afghanistan scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in ICC T20 World Cup 2021. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through ICC T20 World Cup 2021 today match, ball by ball commentary, India vs Afghanistan, India vs Afghanistan live score, India vs Afghanistan scorecard. Follow the excitement of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.