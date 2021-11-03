India vs Afghanistan: ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Right then, we are almost ready for play. Both the teams are out in the middle for their respective national anthems.
The Indian captain, Virat Kohli says that they do know the situation is a tricky one. Adds that they haven't played to their potential and knows they can play better. Also adds that there's still a chance if they do play well. Informs that he would have liked to bowl first as well but it's not the worst thing to bat first against a team who themselves like to put the runs on the board. Lastly, he also informs that there are a couple of changes to the squad, Suryakumar Yadav comes back in to take his spot and Varun Chakravarthy has a slight niggle, so Ravichandran Ashwin is in the squad today.
Mohammad Nabi, the Afghanistan skipper says that, they will bowl first because there was a lot of dew in the previous match during the second half. Informs that Mujeeb Ur Rahman is still not available to play. Adds that they are ready to bat first or bowl first and today there are going for the latter. Menstions that they will go out their and enjoy.
Afghanistan (Playing XI) - Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad (WK), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sharafuddin Ashraf (In for Asghar Afghan), Mohammad Nabi (C), Najibullah Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Hamid Hassan.
India (Playing XI) - India (Playing XI) - KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (C), Suryakumar Yadav (In for Ishan Kishan), Rishabh Pant (WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur , Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin (In for Varun Chakravarthy), Jasprit Bumrah.
TOSS - The two captains are out in the middle for the toss. Mohammad Nabi calls head and it is heads. Afghanistan will have a BOWL FIRST.
The Afghans are themselves in with a chance to go to the top 4 and are probably in a better position than their opponents to make it through. A win against India will not only boost their possibility of going to the semis but also lift their confidence to another level. India are big time favourites but we have seen before, there can be an upset. Welcome to the coverage.
From tournament favourites to being on the verge of getting knocked out, that is the been the story so far for India. Every game is a must-win and by some margin and also hope the other results go their way. It will be nothing short of a miracle if they go through but first, they'll have to beat an in-form Afghanistan side who have impressed one and many with the brand of cricket they have played.
