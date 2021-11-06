Australia vs West Indies Live Score Ball by Ball, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Australia vs West Indies from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) LEG BYE! Looped up, full, on the pads. Shimron Hetmyer looks to flick it away but misses. The ball to the leg side off the pads. They collect a leg bye.
9.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Full, sliding down leg. Hetmyer looks to flick it away but misses. Wide called.
9.5 overs (1 Run) Pollard gets off the mark straightaway! Full, on off. Pollard eases it to long off for a single.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on off. Hetmyer works it to point for a single.
DRINKS! West Indies got off to the worst start possible, with Chris Gayle probably getting out for the last time in Windies colours. The Australian bowlers have kept on the pressure. Evin Lewis was looking good out in the middle but with him gone, West Indies will need their power hitters to come to the fore today. Kieron Pollard is the new man in.
9.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Adam Zampa has the last laugh here. Just when Lewis thought to put the foot on the gas, he perishes. Floated, full, around off. Lewis looks to find another boundary, as he gets under the delivery and lofts it high in the air towards long on. Lewis does not get the desired distance on his shot. Steven Smith comes running in and takes a good forward diving catch. You certainly cannot keep Zampa out of the game. He becomes the leading wicket-taker in Super 12 as well.
9.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lewis is taking the charge now. Tossed up, on leg. Lewis gets on his knees and sweeps it through square leg for a boundary.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Floated, full and on leg. Hetmyer comes down the track and flicks it to mid-wicket for a run.
8.6 overs (0 Run) Full and wide outisde off. Lewis leaves it alone, thinking the ball is going outside the tramline. But the umpire thinks it is fine. A dot to end the over.
8.5 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, outside off. Hetmyer stays back and pulls it through mid-wicket for a single.
8.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Cracking shot! Hetmyer has hit this one with a lot of power. Full-length ball, on off. Shimron Hetmyer comes on the front foot and smashes it towards long off and gets a boundary.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Another single now! Marsh continues to go full. This time the line is outside off. Lewis squeezes it towards backward point for a single.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Full length, on off. Hetmyer stays back and pushes it to long off for a single.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller and outside off. Lewis reaches out and helps it to cover. They take one.
7.6 overs (0 Run) On middle and blocked out by Hetmyer.
7.5 overs (1 Run) LEG BYE! Quicker one, around leg stump. Lewis doesn't move his feet and just looks to whip it away. The ball goes off the pads towards square leg. They go for the quick leg bye. The keeper collects the ball and has a shy at the bowler's end but misses and Lewis was a goner if that hit. Just the leg bye then.
7.4 overs (0 Run) Here comes the googly. Down the leg side, Lewis looks to sweep but misses and gets hit on the pads. The ball goes nowhere.
7.3 overs (1 Run) The call is for two but it'll only be a single. Flighted ball, on middle and Hetmyer nudges it towards mid-wicket for a single.
7.2 overs (1 Run) On leg stump and skidding on. Evin Lewis rocks back and plays it through mid-wicket for another one.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Nicely tossed up, around middle and leg. Hetmyer strides out and works it towards cover for a single.
Adam Zampa comes into the attack now. He replaces Glenn Maxwell.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! Marsh bangs it in around off and Lewis looks to go downtown but completely misses the ball.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Just short in length, on middle and pulled to deep square leg for a single.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Good-length ball, around off and guided towards backward point for a single.
Review time! Aaron Finch decides to take it upstairs for an lbw review. The on-field decision is not out. The UltraEdge shows no bat is involved. The Ball Tracker shows the impact is outside the line. The on-field decision stands. Australia lose a review here.
6.3 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! That one kept low! On a length, on off and angling away from the left-hander. Evin Lewis looks to pull but gets undone by the low bounce. The ball clips the pads and goes to the keeper. Mitchell Marsh wants the review and it is taken. Well it's a shocker because the impact was well outside off stump and the ball was going further across.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Full and wide, Lewis opens the face of the bat and squeezes it towards backward point.
Mitchell Marsh comes into the attack now.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Full, on off and nicely driven to wide long off for a run.
5.6 overs (0 Run) On a length, around off. Lewis looks to punch but pats it back to the bowler. At the end of the Powerplay, West Indies are 50/3!
5.5 overs (0 Run) Flatter one, on middle. Lewis defends it towards mid on.
5.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Maxwell drags it down a bit, on the pads and Evin Lewis pulls it off the back foot behind square on the leg side for a boundary.
5.3 overs (1 Run) Angled in on middle and leg, Hetmyer punches it off the back foot through mid on for a single.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Flighted ball, on middle and blocked back to the bowler.
5.1 overs (1 Run) Maxwell starts off with a shortish ball, outside off. Lewis cuts it off the back foot towards backward point for a single.
