Australia vs West Indies Live Score Ball by Ball, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Australia vs West Indies from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
18.1 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
17.6 overs (1 Run) On middle and driven uppishly through mid on for a single. Kieron Pollard will keep strike for the next over.
17.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Slower one, down the leg side and Pollard with a deft touch. The ball goes really fine and beats the fielder, into the fine leg fence for another boundary. This is now Pollard's highest score as well in a T20 World Cup match.
17.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Full and very wide from Josh Hazlewood.
17.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A leg stump half volley and Pollard clips it into the mid-wicket fence. The ball just fizzed off the surface.
Andre Russell walks out to bat.
17.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Dwayne Bravo departs for one last time! What a career it has been! On a length, around middle and Bravo lifts it miles in the air but doesn't get much timing on it. The ball goes straight and between long off and long on. David Warner slides in from long on and takes a fine catch. Pollard hugs Bravo and the Australian joins in on the sending off with pats on the back. Bravo is greeted by his mates on his way back and the fans give him a standing ovation. Beautiful scenes out there.
17.2 overs (1 Run) In the slot, Pollard clears his front leg and looks to go big but mistimes it towards long on for a single.
17.1 overs (2 Runs) A low full toss, on off. Pollard looks to swing across the line but gets it off the inner half of the bat towards fine leg for a couple.
Change.
Josh Hazlewood (3-0-26-3) comes back into the attack.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, on off. Pollard dabs it down towards mid on and get's a single. 14 off it, a good one for the Windies.
16.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Bang! Kieron Pollard anticipates the short ball and is ready for it. Banged in around middle and leg, Pollard pulls it over the backward square leg fence for a biggie.
16.4 overs (0 Run) Nicely bowled! Slower ball from Cummins, on a good length, around middle. Pollard gets undone by the lack of pace.
16.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Raw power from Kieron Pollard. Full and straight, drilled back past the bowler and into the fence.
16.2 overs (2 Runs) Full and wide, Kieron Pollard frees his arms and goes over extra cover. The ball seems to be heading into the ropes but David Warner dives in and cuts it off, keeps it to a couple.
16.1 overs (1 Run) LEG BYE! A slower length ball, following the batter. Dwayne Bravo gets squared up, looking to work it away. The ball goes off the thigh pad and towards third man. They get a leg bye.
Pat Cummins is back into the attack.
15.6 overs (1 Run) A full toss at the stumps, Dwayne Bravo hangs back and closes the face of the bat too early. The ball goes off the leading edge to deep point for one.
15.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! ALL THE WAY! A full-length ball, outside off. Bravo get under it and smokes it over the wide long off fence for a biggie.
15.4 overs (0 Run) In the blockhole outside off, Dwayne Bravo steps out and tries to dig it out but fails to do so.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Short of a length, on leg. Kieron Pollard stands up on his toes and drops it in front of square leg for one.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Slower ball from Starc, full and on leg. Dwayne Bravo drives it towards covers. The fielder throws the ball back to Starc but he fails to gather the ball. Bravo tees off for a another run off overthrows but is sent back by Pollard. The fielder fires a throw at the bowler's end. Starc manages to collect the ball but fails to palm it onto the sticks. Bravo gets back safely.
15.1 overs (1 Run) A low dipping full toss, on off. Kieron Pollard hits it towards mid off. The fielder dives to his right to stop the ball. A single taken and with that, 100 comes up for West Indies!
Match Reports
- Australia vs West Indies Live Score Ball by Ball, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Australia vs West Indies: ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Australia vs West Indies Live Score Ball by Ball, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Follow the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 18.1 overs, West Indies are 137/6. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of ICC T20 World Cup 2021 today match between Australia and West Indies. Everything related to Australia and West Indies match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with Australia vs West Indies live score. Do check for Australia vs West Indies scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.