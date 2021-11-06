Australia vs West Indies: ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Australia vs West Indies from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (1 Run) Length ball, on middle. Mitchell Marsh works it to deep mid-wicket. He retains the strike by picking up a single.
4.5 overs (1 Run) Slower delivery, attacking the stumps, at 106 kph. David Warner pushes it to mid off for a single.
4.4 overs (0 Run) Good comeback by Bravo! Three dots on a row now! Fuller, on off. Warner drives it towards covers.
4.3 overs (0 Run) Length ball, on middle. Warner makes room and knocks it towards mid off.
4.2 overs (0 Run) Slower and much straighter this time, on middle. David Warner defends it back to the bowler.
4.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! No respect being shown by Warner! Fuller in length, on off. David Warner smacks it over mid off for a boundary.
Dwayne Bravo comes into the attack now.
3.6 overs (0 Run) A great over by Hosein. Flatter, around off. Marsh pushes it to cover. Just 2 runs and a wicket off it.
3.5 overs (1 Run) Floated, on the pads. Warner clips it to mid-wicket for a single.
3.4 overs (1 Run) On off, Marsh pushes it towards long off for a single.
Mitchell Marsh is in at number 3.
3.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! Akeal Hosein draws the first blood here. He strikes in his second over. Flatter, on off. Finch stays back and looks to work it to the off side but gets an inside edge and the ball goes through to castle the stumps behind. Hosein is delighted and is running with his celebration. Can West Indies build on this momentum?
3.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter, around middle. Finch defends it to the leg side.
Akeal Hosein (1-0-5-0) comes on from the other end now.
3.1 overs (0 Run) Floated, full, around middle. Finch plays it back to the bowler.
2.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Warner is enjoying his time in the middle. He moves to 23 in 11 deliveries. Back of a length, on off. Warner stands back and hoicks across the line. The ball goes over the fence at wide long on for a biggie. Holder gives away 15 runs in his first over.
2.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! EDGY! Back of a length, around off. Warner stays back and guides it to the left of the keeper. Pooran dives to that side but the ball evades him and races away to the boundary.
2.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lovely shot from Warner! Touch short, outside off. Warner slaps it towards long on and gets a boundary.
2.3 overs (1 Run) Length, on the pads. Finch tucks it to mid-wicket for a single.
2.2 overs (0 Run) OUCH! That's gonna hurt! Back of a length, around middle and leg. Finch looks to pull it away but misses. Finch gets hit on his rib cage.
Jason Holder is into the attack now.
2.1 overs (0 Run) A length ball, on off. Finch drives it to cover.
1.6 overs (1 Run) Finch could not make the most of the Free Hit. Low full toss, on off. Finch heaves it across the line towards deep mid-wicket for a single. An expensive over by Chase.
1.6 overs (3 Runs) NO BALL! Full, around off. Finch works it towards long on. The batters pick two, as the man in the deep misfields. The umpires signals a no ball, as the bowler oversteps. Free Hit to follow.
1.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Finch does not take time to pounce on the width offered. Fuller, outside off. Finch stays back and punches it to cover. The fielder dives to his right and gets a hand to it, but the power with which the ball was hit takes it into the boundary.
1.4 overs (1 Run) Flighted, full, on off. Warner pushes it to cover for a single.
1.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely played! Warner finds the gap this time. Tossed up, around off. Warner makes room and punches it through cover for a boundary.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Another dot now! Floated, full, around middle and leg. Warner plays it back to the bowler.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter, on off. Warner pushes it towards mid off.
Who will bowl from the other end? It's going to be Roston Chase.
0.6 over (1 Run) Tossed up, around off. Warner works it towards mid on and gets a single this time. A tidy over by Akeal Hosein.
0.5 over (2 Runs) Full, on off. Warner flicks it through mid-wicket. The batters pick two comfortably.
0.4 over (1 Run) EDGY! Flatter, around off, the ball turns in. Finch looks to push it to off side, but the ball takes the inside edge, scoots past the stumps and goes towards square leg. They take a single.
0.3 over (0 Run) Quicker, flatter, around off. The ball turns in a long way. Finch goes back and looks to flick it away but misses. The ball takes the pads and rolls out.
0.2 over (1 Run) Tossed up, around off. Warner pushes it to mid on and gets a single. Australia and Warner are off the mark.
0.1 over (0 Run) Warner tries to bluff Hosein this time. Flatter, around off. The ball turns away. Warner looks to cut it away but misses.
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 5.1 overs, Australia, chasing a target of 158, are 42/1. The live updates of Australia vs West Indies scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in ICC T20 World Cup 2021. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through ICC T20 World Cup 2021 today match, ball by ball commentary, Australia vs West Indies, Australia vs West Indies live score, Australia vs West Indies scorecard. Follow the excitement of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.