0.6 over (0 Run) A dot to end the over! Length ball, on middle. Chris Gayle defends it back to the bowler. A decent opening over from Mitchell Starc. Just 4 runs from it.
0.5 over (0 Run) Good-length ball, straighter this time, around off, at 141 kph. Chris Gayle shoulders arms to that one.
0.4 over (0 Run) Good-length ball, nipping away from the left-hander, at 132 kph. Chris Gayle lets it go.
It is so sunny in Abu Dhabi that Gayle could not come out to bat without his sunglasses.
0.3 over (1 Run) Good-length ball, on leg. Evin Lewis looks to work it on the leg side. He gets hit on the thigh pad and the ball drops on the leg side. The batters take a leg bye.
0.2 over (1 Run) Full again, on off. Chris Gayle digs it out on the off side. He charges across for a quick single.
0.1 over (2 Runs) Starc starts with a full-length ball, around off, jagging away. Chris Gayle looks to drive. The ball goes off the inside edge towards deep square leg. He collects a couple of runs. Chris Gayle and West Indies are underway!
Done with the pre-match preceedings. Australian players stride out to the middle. Followed by Evin Lewis and Chris Gayle who walk out to bat for West Indies. But first, all the players take the knee to show their support for the Black Lives Matter movement. Mitchell Starc to start with the ball.
We are set to get underway! Both the team stride out to the middle for the national anthems. It will be West Indies' first. Followed by the one of Australia's.
Glenn Maxwell is up for a chat. He says that they are looking forward to play against West Indies. Mentions that Marsh can hit the ball non stop and says that if he gets extended time in the middle, he can do the damage. Tells that Zampa is a phenomenal bowler and will be key to stop them. Hopes that they win this game and then follow the next game closely.
Chris Gayle and Dwayne Bravo are in for a chat. Gayle says that he has fun memories winning 2 world titles and Bravo has done well for the country and is a legend of the game. Tells that he would like him to sign off on a high. Jokingly says that he is semi-retired. Bravo says that it is an honor to represent West Indies for 18 years. Tells that it feels good to have a successful career and has no regrets. Adds that he wants to win his last international match and end on high. On Gayle, he says that no one can question on what he has done for the game and is happy to share the same room over the years. Further adds that Gayle himself is a legend of the game and at 42, he still has the hunger to play the game is amazing.
The West Indies skipper, Kieron Pollard says that the guys have done an amazing job in the last decade in T20 cricket and it's a bit disappointing to not have a last hurrah. Mentions that it would be really nice to finish off on a high. Adds that they will look to cover all bases today and there is one change in the team, Hayden Walsh comes in for Ravi Rampaul.
Aaron Finch, the Australian skipper, is in for a chat. He says that they will bowl first. Mentions that it looks like a good wicket and it won't change much over the course of 40 overs. Tells that they will not worry about the net run rate and are only eyeing 2 points. Informs that they are going with the same team.
West Indies (Playing XI) - Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Kieron Pollard (C), Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Hayden Walsh (In for Ravi Rampaul).
Australia (Unchanged playing XI) - Aaron Finch (C), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (WK), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.
TOSS - Both the skippers are out in the middle for an all-important toss. The coin goes up and lands in favour of Australia. They have opted to BOWL first.
PITCH REPORT - Ian Bishop is down near the surface to give insight about the pitch. He says, the pitch does have a few patches on the back of a length spot. The batsmen could face yet another challenging surface. The square boundaries are short but the straight boundary is a long hit.
West Indies have not played to their reputation and are already knocked out of the competition. In their previous match against Sri Lanka, they lost by 20 runs in a high scoring clash. West Indies have nothing to lose in this game and can release the handbrake and enjoy themselves without any sort of inhibition. They would look to end their campaign on a positive note and bid farewell to Dwayne Bravo in what will be his final match in West Indies colors. Stay tuned for team news and toss.
The Aussies will be brimming with confidence after they defeated Bangladesh by 8 wickets. Their bowling attack fired especially Adam Zampa who was at the forefront of their success scalping a five-fer. The only slight worry might be the lack of wickets for Pat Cummins. But Australia know what he brings to the fore and will not be losing sleep over it. Australia might start this game as favorites, not because they are in a better form but they also have plenty to gain. Though a few months ago, they were thrashed by West Indies 4-1 in the T20I series and would be aware of their capabilities which makes this game even more exciting.
Australia and West Indies are set to lock horns in match number 38 of the T20 World Cup. Both teams will play their final match of the Super 12 stages. The Kangaroos have experienced excellent campaign winning 3 of their 4 rubbers while the 'Men in Maroon' have endured a poor run losing 3 of their 4 games. A win for Australia here will get them inch close to the semi final berth while West Indies are already knocked out of the competition but winning is always a good habit and they would look to end their campaign on a high. On that note, a warm welcome to the coverage.
... MATCH DAY ...
