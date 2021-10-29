Afghanistan vs Pakistan Live Score Ball by Ball, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
16.6 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
16.5 overs (0 Run) No run.
16.4 overs (0 Run) Slower one now, at 80 mph, on a length and outside off, Gulbadin Naib is deceived, pushes at it early and misses.
16.3 overs (0 Run) Beaten all ends up! A 91 mph delivery, on a good length around off and holding its line, Gulbadin Naib is opened up like a can of beans as he tries to work it around. Gets beaten comprehensively.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Delivers it on a length around off, Nabi taps it down to point for a single.
Haris Rauf (2-0-19-1) is back into the attack.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Slower one, full and around off at 80 mph, Naib clips it off the inner half to fine leg for a single.
15.6 overs (0 Run) Shaheen Afridi nails his yorker around off, Mohammad Nabi brings his bat down in time as he digs it out back towards the bowler. Afridi speeds forward, collects the ball and hits the stumps at the striker's end. Nabi though is safely in.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, on top of off, Naib goes on his toes and pushes it in the gap at covers for one.
15.4 overs (1 Run) A touch short and around off, Nabi opens the face and pushes it towards backward point. Shadab Khan dives across to his right and makes a good partial stop. The batsmen cross.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Around off on a length at 144 kph, Naib stays back and steers it to the right of point for one.
15.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Fuller in length around leg at 89 mph, Gulbadin Naib picks it off his pads and clips it neatly behind square leg for a boundary.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Wide called for height! Shaheen bends his back to go short but it goes way over the head of the batsman. The camera pans to Boom Boom Afridi and the crowd goes bonkers.
15.1 overs (0 Run) Shaheen Afridi speeds in and delivers it on a length around off, Gulbadin Naib gets behind the line and pushes it back to the bowler.
