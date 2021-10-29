Afghanistan vs Pakistan: ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Afghanistan vs Pakistan from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (0 Run) Floated and full around off, Babar pushes it back to the bowler who makes a half-stop. 3-0-9-1, Mujeeb Ur Rahman has left his impact in the Powerplay.
4.5 overs (0 Run) Short in length on middle, Babar moves back to pull but fails to middle his shot properly. Finds the mid-wicket fielder.
4.4 overs (0 Run) Short and outside off, cut through the line but straight to point.
4.3 overs (1 Run) Flighted on middle, turned on the leg side for a single at square leg.
4.2 overs (1 Run) Hangs on the back foot and punches it in the gap at extra cover for a single.
4.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on middle, Babar helps it away on the leg side but finds mid-wicket.
3.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! High and handsome! No stopping this one. Flighted delivery, full and around off, Fakhar Zaman wears his dancing shoes to reach the pitch of the ball and clobbers it over wide long on for a biggie. 14 from the over!
3.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Aerial and just over the mid-wicket fielder. Floated and around off, Fakhar Zaman goes down on one knee and slog-sweeps it across the line. It beats the in-ring fielder's jump and races behind for a boundary.
3.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter and shorter around off, Babar punches it from the back foot to covers. The fielder in the ring dives to stop the ball but cannot prevent the single.
3.3 overs (1 Run) Tossed up around off, Fakhar Zaman leans forward and pushes it softly towards backward point. He looks at his skipper and then they cross for a single.
3.2 overs (1 Run) Fullish and on middle, Babar Azam whips it towards mid-wicket where the fielder dives across to his left but only manages a little fingertip on it. A single is taken.
3.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller and flatter on middle, Fakhar Zaman flicks it in the gap at mid-wicket and rotates the strike.
2.6 overs (2 Runs) Turning down the leg side, from the middle stump line, Babar flicks it in the gap at mid-wicket and picks up a couple of runs.
2.5 overs (1 Run) On middle, eased to square leg for a single.
2.4 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on off, Zaman stays back and hits it towards mid-wicket.
Fakhar Zaman walks out to bat.
2.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! Rizwan holes out and the crowd rejoice! Floated delivery, full and around middle, Mohammad Rizwan goes down on one knee for his favourite slog sweep but fails to pack his shot with enough power and elevation. It goes to deep square leg, Naveen-ul-Haq is stationed there, he maintains his balance and composure near the boundary line and judges the catch superbly. A rare flop show from Rizwan.
2.2 overs (0 Run) Very full and outside off, Rizwan digs it out back past the bowler to mid off.
2.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter and a touch shorter on off, Babar pushes it towards wide mid off for a single.
1.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Fine shot! Poor finish to the over from Mohammad Nabi. He bowls it down the leg side, fuller in length, Rizwan kneels and powers his sweep shot behind square leg for a boundary.
1.5 overs (0 Run) Flighted this time, full and on middle, pushed back to the bowler.
1.4 overs (1 Run) On the pads, tucked behind square leg for a single.
1.3 overs (1 Run) Fires it flat and around off at 100 kph, Rizwan plays it down to point where the fielder fumbles and they cross.
1.2 overs (1 Run) Risky single. Flighted and on middle, Babar clips it to mid-wicket and rushes to the other end. The fielder picks up the ball and has a shy at the bowler's end but misses. It would have been tight in case of a run out. Maybe, Rahmanullah Gurbaz should have thrown the ball to the keeper as Mohammad Rizwan was late to take off and could have been short.
1.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up and on middle, Mohammad Rizwan moves back and turns it in the gap at mid-wicket for a quick run.
Spin from the other end too. Mohammad Nabi will roll his arm over.
0.6 over (1 Run) Straighter one on middle, helped towards mid-wicket for a single. A good start from Mujeeb Ur Rahman.
0.5 over (0 Run) Drift again for Mujeeb, full and around off, almost seam up and tailing into the right-hander, Rizwan tries to flick but fails to close the face of his bat in time. The ball takes the outer half of his blade and rolls back to the bowler.
0.4 over (1 Run) Quicker delivery, short and around off at 101 kph, Babar goes back and pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
0.3 over (0 Run) The length is slightly short and it's around off, Babar punches it from the back foot to mid off.
0.2 over (1 Run) Loopy and around off, a little bit of drift in the air as it lands, Mohammad Rizwan knocks it down to long on for a single. Pakistan are away!
0.1 over (0 Run) Mujeeb Ur Rahman starts with a flighted ball on off, turning in, Rizwan stays back and pushes it out a bit aerially to the leg side.
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 5.2 overs, Pakistan, chasing a target of 148, are 32/1. The live updates of Afghanistan vs Pakistan scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in ICC T20 World Cup 2021. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through ICC T20 World Cup 2021 today match, ball by ball commentary, Afghanistan vs Pakistan, Afghanistan vs Pakistan live score, Afghanistan vs Pakistan scorecard. Follow the excitement of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.