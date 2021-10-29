Afghanistan vs Pakistan Live Score Ball by Ball, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Afghanistan vs Pakistan from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
0.5 over (1 Run) 1 run.
0.4 over (1 Run) A fiery yorker, on the pads. Zazai is beaten and gets hit on the pads. There is a big appeal by Shaheen Afridi but the umpire is not interested. The umpire is not interested and they do not take a review. Maybe, sliding down leg.
0.3 over (1 Run) On a length, around off. Shahzad runs it to third man for a single.
0.2 over (0 Run) Beaten! Fuller ball, outside off. Mohammad Shahzad walks down the track to drive but gets no bat on it. Tell you what, the crowd is really getting behind Shaheen Afridi here!
0.1 over (1 Run) Full ball, on the pads. Zazai misses the flick and gets hit on the pads. The ball rolls away and they sneak in a leg bye.
0.1 over (1 Run) Full ball, down the leg side. Zazai misses the flick. Wide called.
We are done with the national anthems and ready for play. The umpires are out in the middle as the Pakistani team can be seen in a huddle before taking the field. Mohammad Shahzad and Hazratullah Zazai are the openers for Afghanistan. All the players are seen placing a hand over their heart to show their support towards the 'Black Lives Matter' movement. Shaheen Afridi has the new ball in hand. Let's play...
We are almost ready for play! The two teams are out in the middle for their respective national anthems. It will be Afghanistan's national anthem first, followed by Pakistan's.
Babar Azam, the skipper of Pakistan, says that the mood in the camp is quite good. Adds that they want to continue that momentum forward. Says cricket is a team game but it is good to have match-winners in the side. Adds that they do not take any team for granted and that they are playing the same side.
Mohammad Nabi, the skipper of Afghanistan, says that they will bat first as it looks dry at the top and looks good for batting first. Adds that they will look to put a good total on the board and try to defend it. Adds that national duty is totally different from franchise cricket and everyone works hard for this and they know their opponents well. Informs that they are going with the winning team from the last match.
Pakistan (Unchanged playing XI) - Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi.
Afghanistan (Unchanged Playing XI) - Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad (WK), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi (C), Najibullah Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.
TOSS - We are all set for the coin toss. Both the skippers are out in the middle. Up goes the coin and it lands in favor of Afghanistan. They will bat first!
Afghanistan may be the least experienced side out of all the sub-continent teams but they have no shortage of world-class players when it comes to the shortest format of the game. Their openers Mohammad Shahzad and Hazratullah Zazai pack a punch at the top of the order but their middle order has run-scorers like Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Najibullah Zadran, who were the key in their last match against Scotland. The spin-twins, Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman picked up nine out of the 10 wickets in their last outing and can trouble the best of batting lineups. Afghanistan have a very well-balanced squad, especially for these sort of conditions and will be on a high after thrashing an in-form Scotland team by 130 runs. Yes, Pakistan do have the upper hand but it will be no surprise if Afghanistan are the team to halt their charge. Who will come out on top? Find out soon. Toss and team news in a bit.
Pakistan started off with a bang against arch-rivals India as they won by 10 wickets and then in another high-profile clash, they got over the line with ease in the end against New Zealand. Mohammad Rizwan continued his good form from the previous match and got into the thirties but the last match was all about the veteran Shoaib Malik and finisher Asif Ali, both of whom played contrasting yet match-winning knocks. Their bowling was right on the money again and it wouldn't be a surprise if Pakistan continue their red-hot streak.
Hello and a warm welcome to match number 24 in the T20 World Cup. Afghanistan will take on Pakistan in another mouth-watering sub-continental clash. The two neighbors have been in scintillating form so far in this year's competition and in this match everyone will be expecting more of the same from both these teams.
... MATCH DAY ...
Follow the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 0.5 overs, Afghanistan are 5/0. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of ICC T20 World Cup 2021 today match between Afghanistan and Pakistan. Everything related to Afghanistan and Pakistan match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with Afghanistan vs Pakistan live score. Do check for Afghanistan vs Pakistan scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.