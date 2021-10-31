Afghanistan vs Namibia Live Score Ball by Ball, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Afghanistan vs Namibia from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
DRINKS!
9.6 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
9.5 overs (2 Runs) Slower through the air, full and on off. Wiese drives it past mid off. The batters pick two before the fielder cuts it out.
9.4 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on off. Wiese goes back in the crease and punches it to cover.
9.3 overs (2 Runs) Two runs! Full and on off. Wiese paddle sweeps it towards fine leg. The batters pick two with ease.
9.2 overs (0 Run) Flighted, full and on off. Wiese plays it back to the bowler.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Full and on off. Erasmus kneels and sweeps it towards fine leg. They take one. This also brings up 50 for Namibia.
8.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! David Wiese gets his first boundary of the chase. Touch short, on off. Wiese stays back, swivels and pulls it through square leg for a boundary. A good over for Namibia, 10 runs off it.
8.5 overs (1 Run) Full length and outside off. Erasmus steers it to short third man. Asghar Afghan dives to his left and make a great stop. The batters pick up a single.
8.4 overs (2 Runs) A couple this time! Good-length ball, on the fourth stump line. Erasmus stays back and cuts it past point. The batters take two.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Full toss, on off. Wiese punches it towards long off for another single.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Another run now! A slower, length ball, around off. Erasmus pushes it gently towards cover. The batters cross for a single.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on off. Wiese flicks it past mid on and gets a single.
Gulbadin Naib (1-1-0-1) is back into the attack.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Full and on leg. Wiese tucks it towards mid on for a single. A great over by Rashid Khan, a wicket and just three runs off it.
7.5 overs (0 Run) Flatter and short, outside off. The ball turns away. Wiese looks to cut it away but misses.
7.4 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on the pads. Wiese stays back and clips it to square leg.
7.3 overs (2 Runs) Darted on the pads. Wiese flicks it through mid-wicket for a couple.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, around off. Wiese pushes it to cover.
David Wiese comes in at number 6.
7.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! Rashid Khan strikes on his very first delivery. Zane Green has to go back on just 1. Googly, around middle, Green looks to scoop it over the keeper's head but misses. The ball goes through and disturbs the stumps. Namibia are four man down now. Not a good sight for them.
Rashid Khan will now come in to roll his arms.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on middle, Green strokes it down to long on for one.
6.5 overs (0 Run) On off, Green pushes it to covers.
6.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Down the leg side, Green lets it be.
6.4 overs (1 Run) A single now! Shorter and on off, this is guided to point.
6.3 overs (0 Run) PUT DOWN! Rahmanullah Gurbaz had two or three goes at it but it did not stay in! Erasmus comes down the track and this is bowled fuller and outside off. Erasmus reaches out for it, it goes off the toe-end towards cover. Gurbaz looks to take it but it spills out, he tries taking it on the second attempt as he falls onto the ground but the ball does not stay in. Janat is not happy. He would have loved a wicket in his first over. Not to forget, he maybe low in confidence after going for 24 in the last game of his over.
6.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Brilliantly timed! Short and outside off, Erasmus just uses the pace and guides it past point for a welcome boundary. Need a few more.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Angled into the middle pole, defended.
Karim Janat is now brought into the attack.
5.6 overs (0 Run) A wicket maiden to begin with by Naib! On off, blocked. Afghanistan are bossing the game right now. Namibia are 29 for 3 after the first 6.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Good length again, this is pushed to covers.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on middle, this is driven back to the bowler.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Almost chops it on! Maybe he was expecting a slower one but Naib bowls it seam-up, on a length and on off. Green is late in defending it. It goes off the inner half and on the leg side.
Zane Green comes in with Namibia in a spot of bother.
5.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! Number three down and now this looks an uphill task for Namibia. The slower one once again does the trick. It is shorter and around off, Nicol is way too early in the pull. This does not bounce a lot, sneaks under the bat and hits the off pole.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Good length and on off, this is pushed to mid off.
Follow the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 10.0 overs, Namibia, chasing a target of 161, are 55/4. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of ICC T20 World Cup 2021 today match between Afghanistan and Namibia. Everything related to Afghanistan and Namibia match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with Afghanistan vs Namibia live score. Do check for Afghanistan vs Namibia scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.