Afghanistan vs Namibia Live Score Ball by Ball, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Afghanistan vs Namibia from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.3 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
9.2 overs (0 Run) No run.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Full and straight, Shahzad heaves it to wide long on for a run.
8.6 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, on middle and stroked to wide long on for another one.
8.5 overs (2 Runs) Length ball, on top of off and Shahzad cuts it right off the stumps behind square on the off side and comes back for the second.
8.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Mohammad Shahzad keeps moving inside the crease and Frylinck bangs in a short ball, on leg stump. Shahzad looks to hook but gets a top edge which flies over short fine leg and races away into the fence.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Drop and run, good running. Good-length ball, around off. Gurbaz just drops it towards short cover and sets off for a quick single.
8.2 overs (1 Run) On off and eased down to long on for a single.
8.1 overs (1 Run) A length ball, angled at the body. Gurbaz dabs it down towards mid on and picks up a single.
7.6 overs (0 Run) Nicely bowled. Slightly fuller, outside off and Mohammad Shahzad gets caught on the crease as the ball goes past the outside edge.
7.5 overs (0 Run) Shahzad looks to give himself room again but the bowler fires it in, on middle. Shahzad keeps it out.
7.4 overs (0 Run) Down the leg side, Mohammad Shahzad will feel he missed out on this one as he paddles it straight to short fine leg.
7.3 overs (0 Run) On middle, Shahzad looks to make room and drive through the off side but mistimes it badly.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Nicely flighted, on off and this one grips a bit after pitching. Rahmanullah Gurbaz can't get forward and gets an outside edge towards short third man for one.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Quicker one, on the pads to start with from Nicol Loftie-Eaton. Shahzad nudges it towards mid-wicket and picks up an easy single.
Nicol Loftie-Eaton comes into the attack now. He replaces David Wiese.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Beautiful delivery, slightly pitched up, in that channel around off. Gurbaz makes an ssured leave. Just 3 runs and a wicket off the over, a good one for Namibia.
6.5 overs (0 Run) Good-length ball, on middle. Rahmanullah Gurbaz defends it out.
Rahmanullah Gurbaz walks out at number 3.
6.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Down goes the first wicket and JJ Smit has provided the much needed breakthrough for Namibia. This one is on the pads, Hazratullah Zazai picks it up nicely and whips it towards the backward square leg. Zazai hits it too well and the ball goes straight down the throat of Michael Van Lingen at the fence, who makes no mistake and Zazai has to depart after a solid start. Can this wicket swing the momentum the other way?
6.3 overs (1 Run) Mohammad Shahzad walks across the stumps a bit and Smit fires it in at the pads. Shahzad flicks it through square leg for another one.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Length again, around middle and leg. Zazai pulls it towards deep square leg and rotates the strike.
6.1 overs (1 Run) A length ball, on middle, angled across. Shahzad taps it towards mid-wicket for a single.
5.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end the Powerplay and it is a superb one for the batting side! They are 50 for 0 after it. On middle, this is pushed down to mid on for one.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Good comeback! A yorker and on middle, it is jammed back to the bowler.
5.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Over the fence! For a second the third man fielder might have felt he had a chance. All going Afghanistan's way at the moment! Short and outside off, Shahzad upper cuts it, it goes towards third man. The fielder leaps, gets a hand to it but it goes over. It does touch his hand but he had no chance at all.
5.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Mohammad Shahzad now joins the act! He says enough of being cautious. He pulls this short ball through mid-wicket and into the fence.
5.2 overs (1 Run) Just another one! One more slower one on the pads, this is worked through square leg for one.
5.1 overs (1 Run) Outside off, this is guided to short third man for one.
