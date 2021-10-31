Afghanistan vs Namibia: ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Afghanistan vs Namibia from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
19.1 overs (0 Run) No run.
Karim Janat to bowl the final over.
18.6 overs (0 Run) Another slower one from Naveen-ul-Haq. This is on a length and outside off. Ruben Trumpelmann swings hard at it but misses it completely.
18.5 overs (0 Run) Slower one, banged in around the helmet. Ruben Trumpelmann pulls it across nicely but straight to deep square leg. Doesn't take the single yet again.
18.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, outside off. Trumpelmann pulls it down to long off but denies the single.
18.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries and Ruben Trumpelmann is spoiling Naveen-ul-Haq's figures. Full and right in the slot again, Trumpelmann smokes it back past the bowler and finds the fence yet again.
18.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Slower one, right in the slot, around off stump. Ruben Trumpelmann brooms it across and finds the wide long on fence.
18.1 overs (1 Run) On off and Scholtz guides it nicely to third man for a single.
17.6 overs (1 Run) Length ball, on off and driven through covers for a single.
17.5 overs (2 Runs) Naib is keeping is slow and well outside off. This time Bernard Scholtz waits for it and caresses it through covers for a couple of runs.
17.4 overs (0 Run) Another slower one, outside off. Bernard Scholtz cuts it straight to point.
17.3 overs (0 Run) Slower one, pushed well outside the off stump. Bernard Scholtz cannot get it past the ring of fielders on the off side.
17.2 overs (0 Run) Fullish ball, around off and driven straight to extra cover.
17.1 overs (1 Run) Shortish ball, on middle. Ruben Trumpelmann pulls it away towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
17.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Naib digs in a short one, down the leg side. Ruben Trumpelmann ducks under and a wide is called.
16.6 overs (0 Run) Peach! Just outside the off stump, bowled with some venom as well. Bernard Scholtz looks to have a poke at it but the ball whizzes past the outside edge. Hamid Hassan ends with brilliant figures of, 4-0-9-3!
Bernard Scholtz is the last man to walk in.
16.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! Cleaned up! Hamid Hassan has been exceptional today and down goes the nineth wicket for Namibia. Hamid Hassan bowls a full wide, around off and tailing back in sharply. David Wiese looks to drive it through covers but gets an inside edge back onto the off stump. David Wiese has to walk back after a fighting innings and Afghanistan have the finish line in sight right now.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Full and straight, Ruben Trumpelmann digs it out on the off side and picks up a run.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Hassan rolls his fingers over the ball and bowls a good-length ball, around middle. David Wiese looks to club it away but mistimes it badly towards mid-wicket. They get a single.
16.2 overs (0 Run) Hassan injects some pace this time and bowls another length ball, around middle. Wiese takes a swing across the line but misses yet again.
16.1 overs (0 Run) Slower one, on middle and angling in. Wiese looks to swipe across the line but misses. The ball goes off the thigh pads onto the off side.
16.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Hassan looks to target the pads but drifts down the leg side. Wided.
Ruben Trumpelmann walks out at number 10.
15.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT AND BOWLED! Another one bites the dust for Namibia and Gulbadin Naib has his second wicket of the match. It's the slower ball yet again and it's bowled on a length, on off stump. Pikky Ya France looks to up the ante by going for the big shot but ends up skying it high just to the left of the bowler. Gulbadin Naib settles under it and takes the skier comfortably.
15.5 overs (0 Run) Nicely bowled slower ball, on a length, around the off stump. Pikky Ya France winds up for the big shot but gets beaten comprehensively.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Slower one, back of a length and on middle. David Wiese hangs back and pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
The fielder has hurt himself, while attempting to catch the ball. The physio comes out to have a look at it. The player has gone off the field.
15.3 overs (1 Run) In the air...just short! A slower length ball, on middle. Pikky Ya France looks to swipe across the line but gets a top edge towards the mid-wicket region. The fielder races in from the deep and puts in a full-stretched dive but can't quite get to the ball. They take two and the fielder seems to have hurt his shoulder. Hope he is fine.
15.2 overs (2 Runs) Naib offers some width this time and Pikky Ya France goes after it. He slashes it over backward point and picks up a couple of runs.
15.1 overs (0 Run) Fullish ball, around off and pushed towards covers.
