Afghanistan vs Namibia: ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Afghanistan vs Namibia from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
We are back for the run chase!
... THE RUN CHASE ...
Right then. Now the target is a stiff one and Namibia will have to start well. If they lose early wickets, it is not going to be easy to chase this down. Afghanistan will back themselves to defend it. Stay tuned for the second innings.
Asghar Afghan is in for a chat. He says that he wants to give chance to the youngsters and he has played a lot of cricket and it's now time for the young guns. Adds that most of the people do ask him about finishing at the end of the tournament but he doesn't want to wait till that much because it'll be even more difficult. Mentions that he has many good memories and the decision to retire is always difficult, but it is what he wants. Afghan ends by thanking all the fans here in the ground and back home and all thanks his team. He is seen to be very emotional at the moment.
Namibia were good in bits and pieces. Ruben Trumpelmann had a day to forget, he did come back strongly towards the end but he wasn't at his best. Jan Frylinck too took a pounding. However, Nicol Loftie-Eaton, David Wiese and JJ Smit were really good. Especially the leg spinner and the left-arm pacers. Had it not been for them, Afghanistan would have crossed the 180-run mark.
It was their openers who set the tone for them. Zazai was the aggressor and Shahzad played second fiddle. However, once the ball got old, run scoring got tough. The batters who had gotten off to starts needed to go on but that was not the case. They kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Asghar Afghan made a good contribution of 31 runs in the middle, also a good cameo though from Nabi towards the end has pushed the total to the 160-run mark.
So Afghanistan do touch the 160-run mark and that is probably just above par, especially against this Namibia bowling line-up. Afghanistan will be pleased with the score they have got.
19.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nabi gets a freebie in the end. He started and ended the over with a boundary. Full toss and on middle. Nabi heaves it across the line towards deep square leg. The fielder in the deep dives to his left but in vain. AFGHANISTAN END THEIR INNINGS WITH 160/5.
19.5 overs (2 Runs) On a length, around off. Nabi works it to long on. The fielder in the deep fumbles and the batters take two.
19.4 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! Good-length ball, outside off. Nabi looks to heave it away but misses.
19.3 overs (1 Run) Slower length ball, on off. Naib comes down the track and slaps it to long off for a single.
19.2 overs (1 Run) A length ball, on off. Nabi works it to long on for a single.
19.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nabi starts off the final over in the right manner. A low full toss, on the pads. Nabi flicks it through square leg and gets a boundary.
Gulbadin Naib is the new man in. David Wiese to bowl the final over of the innings.
18.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Afghan tried to be innovative but it did not go as he planned it. A full-length ball, on off. Afghan comes across and looks to scoop it over the keeper's head. But the ball takes the outside edge and goes towards backward point. Michael Van Lingen takes a simple catch. This is the last time we will ever see Afghan with the blade. Ruben Trumpelmann pauses his celebration and gives a pat on the back of Afghan. He is also greeted by a couple of players on his way out. The Afghanistan players now give him a guard of honour as he walks into the dressing room. All the fans are saluting. An emotional day for the fans.
18.5 overs (1 Run) Full, around middle and leg. Nabi drills it down the ground. But the ball hits Afghan's bat on the other end and goes towards mid-wicket. The batters cross for a single.
18.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, outside off. Nabi looks to cut it away but misses.
18.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nabi is hitting all across the ground now. Good placement this time by Nabi. Full length and outside off. Nabi steers it towards third man and bags a boundary.
18.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! Nabi is not going to sit back here. Back of the hand delivery, short and on off. Nabi stays inside the crease and tonks it over the mid-wicket fence for a maximum.
18.1 overs (1 Run) Full and wide outside off. Afghan reaches out and pushes it to deep point for a single.
Ruben Trumpelmann (3-0-22-1) to bowl the penultimate over.
17.6 overs (0 Run) A length ball, outside off. Nabi looks to chase it but misses. A good end to the over by Wiese.
17.5 overs (0 Run) Full and on off. Nabi defends it back to the bowler.
17.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely played. Full length and outside off. Nabi hangs back and steers it past short third man and bags a boundary.
17.3 overs (0 Run) Slower one and a swing and a miss! Good-length ball, outside off. Nabi looks to heave it across the line but misses.
17.2 overs (1 Run) A single as this eased down to long on by Afghan.
17.1 overs (1 Run) Full and on the pads. Nabi flicks it to mid-wicket for a single.
David Wiese (2-0-15-0) comes back into the attack.
16.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! The luck is riding with Afghan now. A length ball, outside off. Afghan swings hard at it. The ball takes the outside edge and goes over short third man for a boundary. An expensive over by Smit.
16.5 overs (2 Runs) In the air, but safe! Full and on off. Afghan looks to flick it to the leg side. The ball though does towards the long off region off the leading edge. The batters take two.
16.5 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off. The ball moves away. Afghan leaves it alone. Wide called.
16.4 overs (0 Run) A length ball, on off. Afghan slaps it hard down the ground. Smit does well to put his hand out and make a stop.
16.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely played by Afghan. Full and on leg. Afghan shuffles across and tickles it fine. The ball races away to the boundary at fine leg.
16.2 overs (1 Run) LEG BYE! NOT OUT! Nabi survives. Namibia lose their review. Back of a length, around off. Nabi comes across and looks to defend it out but misses. He gets rapped on the pads. Smit appeals but the umpire is unmoved. Smit wants to go for the review and Gerhard Erasmus goes with the bowler here. The UltraEgde shows that the bat is absent. The Ball Tracker shows that the ball is pitching outside leg and Namibia have no reviews left in the bank.
Namibia have taken the review for an LBW decision. UltraEdge shows that there's no bat involved and Ball Tracking confirms that it's pitching outside leg. The onfield decision of NOT OUT stays and Namibia lose their final review.
16.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nabi has cleared his intention here. A full-length ball, outside off. Nabi gets across and drives it through point for a boundary.
JJ Smit (2-0-7-1) is brought back into the attack.
15.6 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, outside off. Afghan taps it out to point. A good over by Nicol Loftie-Eaton, a wicket and just 5 runs off it.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Darted on the pads. Nabi tucks it to square leg and gets a single. Nabi gets off the mark straightaway.
The skipper, Mohammad Nabi is in at number 6.
Najibullah Zadran takes the review straightaway for an LBW decision. UltraEdge shows that there's no bat involved and Ball Tracking shows up three reds. OUT is the decision. Afghanistan lose the review as well.
15.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! Nicol Loftie-Eaton has been able to turn the ball and he has also helped in turning the game around for his side. He picks up his second wicket. Loopy ball, around off. The ball turns in a bit. Zadran looks to defend it out but misses. He gets rapped on the pads. This is plumb. The keeper and Nicol Loftie-Eaton appeal and the umpire raises his finger in a flash. Zadran is not happy with the decision and he opts for the review. The Ball Tracker shows three reds and Zadran has to do the long walk.
15.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Full and going down leg. Zadran looks to flick it away but misses. Wide called.
15.3 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! Floated, full and outside off. Zadran tries to go after it but misses.
15.2 overs (2 Runs) A couple runs this time! Loopy ball, full and outside off. Zadran slashes it through point. The batters pick two before the fielder cuts it out in the deep.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on off. Afghan plays it nonchalantly to mid off and gets a single.
