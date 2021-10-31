Afghanistan vs Namibia: ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Afghanistan vs Namibia from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (0 Run) A good end to the over by Jan Frylinck. Three dots to end. Slower, back of a length, on middle and leg. Zadran looks to pull it away but does not connect well.
14.5 overs (0 Run) Nice slower delivery by Jan Frylinck. On a length, outside off. Zadran swings hard at it but misses.
14.4 overs (0 Run) A length ball, on off. Zadran defends it back to the bowler.
14.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! STREAKY! Unfortunate for the bowler. Back of a length, around off. Zadran looks to push it to the off side. But all he gets is in an inside edge. The ball goes past the stumps and into the boundary at fine leg.
14.2 overs (1 Run) Back of a length and on off. Afghan hangs back and pulls it hard to deep mid-wicket. The ball lands safely though. The batters take a single.
14.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Fuller and wide outside off. Afghan looks to reach out but misses. Wide called by the umpire.
14.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! ALL THE WAY! Afghan is on a roll here. A full-length ball, on off. Afghan gets on one knee and powers it over the long off fence for a biggie.
14.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! A length ball, way outside off. Afghan leaves it alone. Wide called.
Jan Frylinck (2-0-21-0) is back into the attack.
After a lot of thought, Gerhard Erasmus decides to take the review for an LBW decision. UltraEdge shows there's clear daylight between bat and pad. Ball Tracker shows that the ball was going down the leg side. The onfield decision of NOT OUT stays and Namibia lose a review.
13.6 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! Namibia wasted their review here. The ball was clearly going down leg, but Erasmus hoped otherwise and went for the review. Flighted, full and on leg. Zadran misses his flick and gets rapped on the pads. Erasmus appeals but the umpire is unmoved. Erasmus takes the review. The Ball Tracker shows the ball was missing the wickets.
13.5 overs (1 Run) Darted on the pads, Afghan tucks it to square leg and gets a single.
13.4 overs (0 Run) Loopy ball, full and on off. Afghan comes down the track. He looks to hit it down the ground. But the ball takes the bottom end and goes back to the bowler.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Full and on off. Zadran on drives it to long on and gets a single.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Full and on middle. Afghan flicks it through mid-wicket for a single.
13.1 overs (4 Runs) Afghan greets Gerhard Erasmus with a boundary. Tossed up, outside off. Afghan stays back and slashes it through point for a boundary. He timed it to perfection.
Gerhard Erasmus, the skipper comes on to roll his arms.
12.6 overs (0 Run) Slightly slower and fuller, on off. Najibullah Zadran pats it back to the bowler. Just 2 runs and a wicket off the over.
12.5 overs (0 Run) Fullish ball, on off. Zadran defends it out.
Najibullah Zadran comes in at number 5.
12.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Gerhard Erasmus has out foxed Mohammad Shahzad with the fly slip and Ruben Trumpelmann gets the big breakthrough. A length ball, on the stumps. Mohammad Shahzad walks across the off stump and looks to scoop it over the keeper. The ball goes off the top edge and loops up towards Bernard Scholtz at fly slip, who takes a simple catch.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Full and wide, squeezed towards cover for a single.
12.2 overs (0 Run) A length ball, outside off. Asghar Afghan throws the kitchen sink at it but only makes connection with thin air.
12.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Trumpelm ann looks to angle it on the pads but spills it down the leg side. Wided.
12.1 overs (0 Run) A length ball, angled in on off stump from around the wicket. Afghan defends it out.
Ruben Trumpelmann (2-0-20-0) is back on.
11.6 overs (0 Run) Quicker one, outisde off. Shahzad looks to cut but misses.
11.5 overs (2 Runs) Nicely flighted, around off. Mohammad Shahzad waits for it and cuts it through cover-point for a couple.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter one, on off. Afghan rocks back and works it on the leg side for another one.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, full and drilled down to long on for a single.
11.2 overs (0 Run) Skidding on around the middle stump, Shahzad can't get it away.
11.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! This is huge! Nicol Loftie-Eaton tosses it up, around leg stump, Shahzad just skips down the track and muscles it over the cow corner fence for a biggie.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Flatter one, on middle and driven through mid on for run.
10.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Mohammad Shahzad has had enough and is looking to use brute force now. Slightly short and angled in on leg stump. Shahzad swings across the line and splits the gap between deep mid-wicket and deep square leg. The fielder at deep mid-wicket does dive in and get a hand on it but the ball ends up in the ropes. With this boundary, Mohammad Shahzad also brings up 2000 runs in T20Is.
10.4 overs (1 Run) On middle again and this is pushed down the ground for a single.
10.3 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, on middle and defended out by Afghan.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Shahzad makes room and Scholtz follows him with a shortish ball. Shahzad gets it down to long on for a single.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Floated up, outside off. Afghan strokes it through cover and rotates the strike.
