The Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team is on the cusp of history. After 10 long years, during a period when the Indian cricket team did not win a single ICC trophy, there is a chance for the Rohit Sharma-led side to end the drought. Facing them in the final is five-time Cricket World Cup champions Australia. Indian cricket team enters the title clash on the back of 10 straight wins. Former Boxing World Champion Floyd Mayweather Jr. lauded Rohit Sharma-led Team India ahead of their clash against five-time winners Australia in the World Cup final on Sunday.

Mayweather, according to the several reports, is considered the richest boxer in the world.

Mayweather, who remained undefeated throughout his career and won 15 major World Championships, was attending the NBA match and was seen with Vivek Ranadive, the owner of the Sacramento Kings.

Ranadive posted a video with Mayweather on X. "I want to say to the Indian cricket team, congratulations. You guys are the best for making it to the World Cup finals," the former champion said in the video.

Boxer Floyd Mayweather wishing Kohli & Indian team for qualifying into the final.



Hosts India have won the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup twice - in 1983 in the UK and in 2011 on home soil.

India sailed through the group stage, finishing on top with 18 points having won all nine of their matches. Unbeaten in the tournament, India reached the final with a stellar semi-final victory against New Zealand. The match had interesting moments as the Kiwis gave it all to chase India's huge score but India's pacer Mohammed Shami struck at crucial moments to ensure the team's victory.

India defeated New Zealand by 70 runs in the match played in Mumbai on Wednesday.

