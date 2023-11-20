Glenn Maxwell's wife Vini Raman took to social media to slam trolls for posting hurtful comments online following Australia's victory over India in the Cricket World Cup 2023 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Raman criticised the social media users for their 'hateful' and 'vile' comments and added that fans can support the country of their birth without insulting anyone. It was the sixth Cricket World Cup title for Australia as they rode sensational performances from Travis Head and the bowlers to end India's unbeaten run in the competition with a comfortable six-wicket victory.

"aaaaand cue all the hateful vile DMs. stay classy... can't believe this needs to be said BUT you can be Indian and also support the country of your birth where you have been raised and more importantly the team your husband+father of your child plays in #nobrainer. take a chill pill and direct that outrage towards more important world issues," Vini wrote on social media platform Instagram.

Travis Head hit a sparkling 137 to power Australia to a record-extending sixth World Cup title in a convincing six-wicket win over India on Sunday with captain Pat Cummins describing victory as "the pinnacle of cricket".

Chasing a tricky 241 for victory in the final, Australia slipped to 47-3 before left-handed opener Head hit his second century of the tournament to steer the team home with seven overs to spare.

Head's knock, and his marathon stand of 192 with Marnus Labuschagne, unbeaten on 58, ended India's dominant run of 10 unbeaten matches at the event.

"That's huge, that's the pinnacle in cricket, winning a World Cup, especially here in India. These are the moments you remember for the rest of your life," said Cummins.

Head fell after his 120-ball knock laced with 15 fours and four sixes before Glenn Maxwell hit the winning runs to trigger wild celebrations in the Aussie camp.

"Just thrilled to be a part of it," said man-of-the-match Head who only joined up with the squad following a period of rehabilitation after he broke his hand in South Africa on the eve of the tournament.

"It's a lot better than seeing the World Cup on the couch at home (nursing his hand injury). I was a little bit nervous but Marnus played exceptionally well and soaked up all the pressure."

India's chances of ending a global trophy drought since their 2013 Champions Trophy win went up in smoke once Head got going with Labuschagne.

Head's century was the seventh in a World Cup final and third by an Australian after Ricky Ponting (140 not out v India in 2003) and Adam Gilchrist (149 v Sri Lanka in 2007).

(With AFP inputs)