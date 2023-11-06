Virat Kohli's 49th century in the Cricket World Cup 2023 match against South Africa might have brought joy to millions but there remain a few who don't agree with the approach he had en route the triple-digit score. Kohli scored 121-ball 101 as India put 326 runs on the board. On a tricky surface, South Africa could only score 83 runs in reply. But, former Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez feels what he saw from Virat was a 'selfish' display of batting, something that India captain Rohit Sharma could've also done but he chose to put the team forward.

Working as a pundit for a Pakistani TV channel, Hafeez accused Kohli of putting himself ahead of the team to reach the illustrious milestone.

"I saw sense of selfishness in Virat Kohli's batting and this happened for the third time in this World Cup. In the 49th over, he was looking to take a single to reach his own hundred and he didn't put the team first," he said on Top Cricket Analysis show.

Citing the example of Rohit, Hafeez said that the India skipper chose to play for the team and not himself. The former Pakistan star was impressed with the way Rohit would often sacrifice himself for the team's benefit in this campaign.

"Rohit Sharma could have played selfish cricket too, but he didn't because he is playing for Team India and not for himself. You have to give credit to Rohit Sharma. The way he is sacrificing his innings with right intent is commendable. The way he batted in the first six overs. He gave that sucker punch to South Africa. He knew pitch will get difficult and must attack when the ball is new and hard. Your captain can also play like you but his goal is bigger than his personal achievement. Rohit can also hit centuries."

Mohammad Hafeez Called Virat Kohli Selfish for trying to take singles for his hundred instead of hitting boundaries. #ViratKohli #CWC23 #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/cULtO3SJuL — Shaharyar Ejaz (@SharyOfficial) November 6, 2023

To conclude his point, Hafeez said although Kohli's knock was an beautiful one, he should've shown intent to score quicker runs rather than taking singles for his ton.

"I am not saying Virat didn't played well. He batted beautifully till he reached 97. The last three singles, he took, I am talking about the intent. He was looking for singles instead of hitting boundaries. Who cares if he gets out on 97 or 99. Team should always be above than personal milestone," he added.

The comment elicited a sharp response from former Indian cricket team Venkatesh Prasad. "Hearing funny arguments about Virat Kohli being Selfish and obsessed with personal milestone. Yes Kohli is selfish, selfish enough to follow the dream of a billion people, selfish enough to strive for excellence even after achieving so much, selfish enough to set new benchmarks, selfish enough to ensure his team wins. Yes, Kohli is selfish," Venkatesh Prasad posted on X.