Indian cricket team skipper Rohit Sharma took to social media to share his concerns regarding the alarming air pollution in Mumbai. Indian cricketers reached Mumbai for their Cricket World Cup 2023 match against Sri Lanka and Rohit took a picture from the flight showing the deteriorating air quality in the city. "Mumbai yeh kya ho gaya (What has happened)," Rohit posted with a picture on his Instagram story. Social media users were quick to react as they also shared their concerns about air pollution.

The AQI (Air Quality Index) has been a major concern lately with smog covering the city.

Earlier, Rohit completed 18,000 runs in international cricket, becoming the only fifth Indian to do so.

The 36-year-old veteran accomplished this milestone during India's Cricket World Cup 2023 match against England at Lucknow. During the match, Rohit batted in an extremely tough situation.

Withstanding a fall of wickets from the other end, he kept one end steady to score 87 in 101 balls, with 10 fours and three sixes. He scored runs at a strike rate of over 86.

In 457 international matches, Rohit has scored 18,040 runs at an average of 43.57 and a strike rate of 86.71, with 45 centuries and 99 half-centuries. His best score is 264, which is also the highest-ever score in ODIs.

In 52 Tests, Rohit has scored 3,677 runs at an average of 46.54, with 10 centuries and 16 half-centuries in 88 innings. His best individual score is 212.

Rohit has also played 257 ODIs for India, in which he has scored 10,510 runs at an average of 49.57. He has 31 fifties and 54 half-centuries in this format, with the best score of 264. He is the sixth-highest run-scorer for India in ODIs.

In 148 matches in the T20I format, Rohit has scored 3,853 runs at an average of 31.32 and a strike rate of over 139. He has scored four centuries and 29 half-centuries in 140 innings, with the best score of 118. He is the second-highest run-scorer ever in T20Is.

