The Cricket World Cup craze has really caught on. The October 5 to November 19 mega event has seen great demand of tickets from cricket fans around the world. That the tournament will be played in India means that cricket fans in the country will get to witness some top-level thrilling cricket action. However, high demand of tickets have been such that many fans have been left high and dry. The India vs Pakistan match on October 14 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, naturally, generated the maximum interest.

The primary ticket sales outlets for the match saw a complete sellout within only one hour on two specific dates: August 29 and September 3. On some reselling sites, however, the tickets were available but at a steep price. On Viagogo, an online sports ticket platform, a South Premium East 3 section ticket for the India vs Pakistan game was listed at Rs 21 lakh on Tuesday. Two tickets for the upper tier had a price of Rs 50 lakh each on the site on Tuesday.

However, now the BCCI has stepped into action. "The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) acknowledges the high demand for tickets for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023," the cricket board said in a release on Wednesday.

"After discussions with the hosting state associations, the BCCI has announced the release of approximately 400,000 tickets for the highly anticipated tournament. This measure is aimed at accommodating as many passionate cricket fans as possible, ensuring their participation in this historic event.

"Cricket enthusiasts from around the world can now secure their seats to witness the cricketing extravaganza of the year. Fans are encouraged to act promptly to secure their tickets, as tickets are expected to be in high demand, given the immense global interest in the event."

The BCCI also gave a detailed explainer on the process to book the tickets. "The general sale of tickets for all matches of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 will commence from 8:00 PM IST onwards on September 8, 2023. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting the official ticketing website at https://tickets.cricketworldcup.com. Fans will be notified of the further sale of tickets in the next phase in due course," the release stated further.

Advertisement

"The BCCI deeply acknowledges that fans are the heartbeat of the tournament, and their unwavering passion, engagement, and contributions are pivotal to the success of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023."