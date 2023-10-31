World Cup 2023 Points Table: The Babar Azam-led Pakistan cricket team finally returned to winning ways after four straight defeats at the Cricket World Cup to keep their semi-final hopes alive. Facing a must-win situation against Bangladesh in a Cricket World Cup match in Kolkata on Tuesday, Pakistan dominated in both the batting and bowling departments to notch a comfortable seven-wicket win. This was Pakistan cricket team's third win in seven matches and they are placed fifth in the points table. Bangladesh are out of semi-final race. (World Cup 2023 points table)

The first four teams in the Cricket World Cup points table are - India (12 points, 6 games, NRR +1.405), South Africa (10 points, 6 games, NRR +2.032), New Zealand (8 points, 6 games, NRR +1.232) and Australia (8 points, 6 games, +0.970). The fifth-placed Pakistan cricket team has six points from seven games (NRR -0.024).

Pakistan's remaining matches are against New Zealand and England. While New Zealand are in top form, defending Cricket World Cup champions England have not been up to the mark. Pakistan will have to win those two games and hope for other teams' results go their way to have a shot at semi-finals.

The former champions first dismissed Bangladesh for 204 and then returned to overhaul the target, reaching 205 for 3 in 32.3 Overs for their third win of the tournament.

Abdullah Shafique (68) and Fakhar Zaman (81) slammed fifties and once they were dismissed, Mohammad Rizwan (26) and Iftikar Ahmed (17) knocked off the remaining runs.

Opting to bat, Mahmudullah made a 70-ball 56 but Bangladesh couldn't get any momentum as they lost wickets regularly.

Litton Das (45), Mahmudullah (56), Shakib Al Hasan (43) and Mehidy Hasan Miraz (25) were the other batters to reach double figures.

For Pakistan, Shaheen Afridi (3/23) and Mohammad Wasim Jr (3/31) were the most successful bowlers with three-wicket hauls, while Haris Rauf (2/36), Iftikhar Ahmed (1/44) and Usama Mir (1/66) were also among wickets.

Brief Score: Bangladesh: 204 allout in 45.1 overs (Mahmudullah 56; Shaheen Afridi 3/23, Mohammad Wasim Jr 3/31).

Pakistan: 205 for 3 in 32.3 overs (Abdullah Shafique 68, Fakhar Zaman 81; Mehidy Hasan Miraz 3/60)

With PTI inputs