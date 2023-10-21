Things are not looking good for defending champions England in the Cricket World Cup 2023. The Jos Buttler-led side lost to South Africa by a big 229-run margin an ODI Cricket World Cup match. South Africa, who were being led by Aiden Markram on Saturday, scored 399/7 batting first. In reply, the England chase never took off and the defending champions were all out for just 170. This loss has dented England's semi-final chances. England are currently at the ninth spot among 10 teams with only two points from four matches.

South Africa, meanwhile, consolidated their third place in the Cricket World Cup points table with six points from four matches.

South Africa players Heinrich Klaasen and Marco Jansen played a brutal partnership of 151 runs from 77 balls in the first inning and took the Proteas at 399/7 in the 20th match of the ODI World Cup 2023 at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.

Following the pair's 151-run partnership in the first inning, they have made their name into the history book after they made the highest partnership for the sixth wicket or below for South Africa in ODIs surpassing 138* between Justin Kemp and Andrew Hall against India in Cape Town in 2006.

Klaasen played a 109-run knock from 67 balls with a strike rate of 162.69 in the first inning. On the other hand, Jansen scored 75 runs from 42 balls with a strike rate of 178.57.

Klaasen contributed 69 runs in the 151-run partnership. While Jansen made 74 runs for the partnership. Heinrich Klaasen smashed 12 fours and four sixes in the first inning on Saturday. Meanwhile, Jansen slammed three fours and 6 sixes.

Coming to the match between South Africa and England, South Africa displayed a powerful performance in the first inning. Reeza Hendrick played an 85-run knock after opening for the Proteas. Van der Dussen also scored 60 runs. But Klaasen's iconic knock deserved all the limelight.

The English had a disappointing performance in the game. They failed to keep the run rate in check and take early wickets.

In the second inning, England needed 400 runs to win the game in Mumbai.

With ANI inputs