Rohit Sharma-led India will take on New Zealand in the first semi-final of Cricket World Cup 2023 on November 15 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The hosts ended at the top spot in the points table by winning nine out of nine games in the league stage. Under Rohit Sharma's captaincy, Team India displayed a commanding performance in every match. The Indian team appears well-balanced, with all facets of their game performing at a high level. When the two teams met in the semi-final of Cricket World Cup in 2019, New Zealand defeated India by 18 runs. This time, India must be hoping to produce a different result.

What if rain washes out India vs New Zealand semi-final match?

As per the playing conditions set by the International Cricket Council, there will be extra time of 120 minutes each allocated to the semi-final and final matches. However, even if a match does not come to a conclusion on the scheduled day, then a reserve day will come into play. If a result could not be obtained even on the reserve day then the team which finished at a better position in the points table will advance to the final.

This means if the rain plays spoilsport in both the match day and the reserve day of the semi-final matches, then India and South Africa will advance to the final on the basis of a better finish in the points table in comparison to their opponents.

India finished at the first spot in the points table while New Zealand ended at the fourth position. Meanwhile, South Africa and Australia ended at the second and third spots, respectively.