Some quotes don't really age well. Former India wicketkeeper MSK Prasad and chief selector MSK Prasad must know. It all started with the selection of allrounder Vijay Shankar in the 2019 World Cup squad. The then chief selector MSK Prasad had said then that he was a three-dimensional player and hence was picked up in the squad. Later, however, after Shankar had a forgettable World Cup campaign which ended with an injury, he was mercilessly trolled with the '3D' reference.

When Shankar was selected for the World Cup, the Indian team was desperate for a solid No. 4 batter. Rayudu was primed for the slot but he was not picked surprisingly. He also took a jibe at MSK's comment in a tweet which read: "Just Ordered a new set of 3d glasses to watch the world cup."

The 3D reference has come back to haunt Prasad. For the official broadcasters of the World Cup, Prasad on Friday picked his choice of India's potential squad. In the 'X' post of that video, social media users again brought back the 3D reference.

In the squad picked by Prasad, Ravichandran Ashwin finds an inclusion, while Tilak Varma is not there.

Who is the 3D player in this squad? — Aurobindo Mohanty (@kuna7046) August 25, 2023

You forgot 3D player hahaha — RJ (@rishi_jhun) August 25, 2023

Vijay Shankar kahan gya? — Ajay Parihar (@AjayPar48787790) August 26, 2023

The ICC recently announced the updated schedule of the 2023 ODI World Cup in India. Two of India's group stage matches has seen date changes. The India vs Pakistan match has been shifted from October 15 to October 14. The India vs Netherlands match has been shifted from November 11 to November 12.

"The clash between India and Pakistan was originally slated to take place in Ahmedabad on Sunday, 15 October, but this has been moved a day earlier and will now be held at the same venue on Saturday, 14 October," the ICC said in a statement. "As a result, England's fixture against Afghanistan in Delhi will be moved from Saturday, 14 October and will now be played 24 hours later on Sunday, 15 October."