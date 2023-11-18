Days after Virat Kohli reached the milestone of 50 ODI centuries, former Pakistan cricketer Kamran Akmal said that Babar Azam could break the star Indian player's record. Speaking on a Pakistani news channel 'ARY News', Akmal said that only the top three batters can break the record of 50 ODI centuries and added that Babar could do it. The former Pakistan player added that Indian opener Shubman Gill can also chase the record of 50 ODI centuries.

"Vo (record) top-3 waale he tod sakte hai 50 hundred ka. Middle-order batsman nahi tod payega. Hamare paas Babar (Azam) hai vo kar sakta hai. Top-3 mein khelta hai. Unke paas abhi (Shubman) Gill hai, vo peeche lag sakta hai is record ke (Only the top three batters can break the record of 50 ODI centuries and the middle-order can't break it. We have Babar Azam who can break it. They have Shubman Gill who can chase the record)," Akmal said on ARY News.

Kohli surpassed Sachin Tendulkar to become the first player in the history of ODI cricket to score 50 centuries. Moments later Virat's gesture stole the show as he bowed to Sachin who was applauding in the stands witnessing the star batter breaking his record.

Virat scored 117 in 113 balls in the first semi-final match against New Zealand. His knock consisted of nine fours and two sixes. Virat scored his runs at a strike rate of over 103. He was eventually dismissed by Tim Southee.

In India's 10 matches of the tournament, the 35-year-old has scored 691 runs at an average of 115.16 and a strike rate of over 89. His best score is 117. Virat has scored three centuries and five fifties in 10 innings in the tournament and is the highest run-getter.

Advertisement

The former India skipper has scored the highest number of runs in a Cricket World Cup edition, going past Sachin's record of 673 runs in the 2003 edition of the tournament.