India captain Rohit Sharma has suggested that the team could be tempted to play three spinners, if required, in the ongoing Cricket World Cup. Rohit's remark came on the eve of India's Cricket World Cup match against Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. With vice-captain Hardik Pandya out of the match due to an ankle injury, India face a big selection call, as far as the combination of the team is concerned. Rohit emphasised that even if Hardik is fit to play the remaining games, the team is open to try different combinations.

"All sorts of combination are possible. We can still play three spinners and two seamers if need be. In this tournament you've seen that spinners are actually the ones stopping that run flow in the middle overs. I'm keeping my options open whether we have Hardik or not. If the situation demands we play three spinners, we will play three spinners. A lot of skillsets can put a brake on the scoring rate in the middle overs. Our spinners have got so much skill in these conditions," said Rohit during a pre-match press conference.

Speaking on the workload of the bowlers, especially pacers, Rohit revealed that the players are in a good space.

"As far as resting for the bowlers is concerned, they are in great rhythm at this point in time. They don't want to rest. Their bodies are fine. This is the feedback that I've got from all the bowlers. They are happy to play games," the Indian skipper added.

India are the only unbeaten team left in the tournament. They have won all of their six games so far.