India captain Rohit Sharma has made the Cricket World Cup 2023 his own, giving the team excellent starts right at the start of the innings, no matter which bowling attack he came across. Rohit's exploits at the top have played a big role in India's superlative show in the World Cup. In fact, Pakistan greats Wasim Akram and Shoaib Malik even pointed out what separates Rohit from other top stars like Virat Kohli, Joe Root, Kane Williamson and Babar Azam.

Akram and Malik, in a chat on A-Sports, didn't shy away from highlighting how different Rohit is from the rest, suggesting the India skipper doesn't spare any bowler from his wrath.

"There's no player like Rohit Sharma in international cricket. We talk about Virat Kohli, Joe Root, Kane Williamson and Babar Azam but this guy is different. He makes batting look so easy no matter what the opposition or bowling attack," said Akram.

"He's a kind of batter who will hit all five opposition bowlers. The batters that Wasim Akram named, they target 3-4 bowlers but Rohit goes after all five," said Malik, echoing the iconic pacer's sentiments.

Even former Australia captain Aaron Finch was in awe of what he as seen from Rohit in this World Cup campaign.

"The thought process behind Rohit is he's trying to get the team off to a quick start. You see, the wicket tends to get slower as the tournament has gone on. So, that initial powerplay to put pressure on the opposition is really crucial. I think what that's done is it's changed the bowler's mindset before the game has even started, knowing that Rohit's going to come really hard at them. They start panicking a bit and maybe go into a defensive mode early on, and that plays into his hands as India has gotten off to some brilliant starts," he said on Star Sports.

Rohit would look to continue his performance as India aim to bring the World Cup trophy back home.