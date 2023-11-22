Australia skipper Pat Cummins and his teammates did everything right in the Cricket World Cup 2023 final against India, winning the contest by 6 wickets. Cummins, who had earlier won the World Test Championship title as Australia's skipper, cherished another major accomplishment in his career. But, when it came to lifting the World Cup trophy on the stage, the Australia skipper was left alone. After posing with the trophy with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian PM's deputy on the stage, Cummins had a cheeky smile on his face as he waited for his teammates to join him.

As has been the tradition, the captain lifts the trophy, with his teammates right behind him. But, on Sunday, Cummins had to wait for his teammates to join him on the stage. Here's the video:

I can't stop watching this.

So perfectly funny. pic.twitter.com/SUIkXpt7WQ — Bertus de Jong (@BdJcricket) November 19, 2023

After the game, Cummins was asked about the importance of the ODI World Cup title. He said that it was the 'pinnacle' of international cricket for him.

"That's huge, I think that's the pinnacle of international cricket, winning a one-day World Cup. Especially over here in India, in front of a crowd like this. Yeah, that's huge. Yeah, it's been a big year for everyone, but our cricket team has been here in India, Ashes, World Test Championship and top it off with this is just huge and these are the moments that you'll remember for the rest of your life," he said.

"It's just every international team comes together. You only get a shot at it every four years. Even if you have a ten-year career, you might only get two chances at it. And yeah, it's just the whole cricket world stops with this World Cup. So, it doesn't get any better," Cummins added.