India and New Zealand will go up against each other in the semi-finals of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, on Wednesday, November 15. The knock-out contest will begin at 02:00 PM IST. Team India enters the upcoming match with an impeccable record in the group stage, having emerged victorious in all nine of their league matches. On the other hand, New Zealand secured a spot in the last four by winning five out of their nine matches, overcoming a challenging four-match losing streak.

Wankhede Stadium ODI records

Win/loss record

Team India have played 21 matches at the Wankhede Stadium. The Men in Blue have won 12 times and lost nine.

On the other hand, New Zealand have played three matches at the venue, winning two and losing one.

Average score

India averages 224 runs when playing in the ODI format at the ground.

Meanwhile, New Zealand's average score at the Wankhede Stadium is 265 runs.

Highest score

India's highest score has been 357/8 in 50 overs, put up against Sri Lanka in 2023. India beat Sri Lanka by 302 runs.

Meanwhile, the highest total for New Zealand at the same ground came against Canada in 2011, when they put together 358/6 in 50 overs. New Zealand beat Canada by 97 runs.

Overall, the highest score at the Wankhede Stadium is 438/4 scored by South Africa against India back in 2015.

Lowest score

Team India's lowest score against New Zealand at Wankhede is 280, which came in 2017. The lowest score of India when playing at the Wankhede Stadium is 165/10, made against West Indies in 1989. West Indies beat India by eight wickets in that match.

Whereas, New Zealand could set up only 153/10 against Sri Lanka in 2011.

Overall, the record for the lowest score at the Wankhede Stadium is held by Sri Lanka, when they were bowled out for 55 runs by India in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 league match.

Top run-getter and wicket-taker

Cricket great Sachin Tendulkar is the top run-getter at the Wankhede Stadium. The batting master has scored 455 runs across 11 matches at an average of 41.36. He has also notched up one century and three half-centuries at this venue.

Former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad has bagged the most wickets at the Wankhede Stadium. Prasad has clinched 15 scalps in six matches at an average of 14.86.

For New Zealand, former skipper Ross Taylor is the leading run-getter at the Wankhede Stadium with 202 runs in three matches. The Kiwi batter has two half-centuries to his name at the venue.

Meanwhile, pacer Tim Southee has bagged the most wickets for New Zealand with seven scalps in three matches.

India vs New Zealand ODI record at Wankhede Stadium

Head-to-head: India and New Zealand have competed against each other on one occasion at the Wankhede Stadium. New Zealand have enjoyed success in the solitary game.

Highest score: The highest score for the India vs New Zealand match at this stadium is 284/4 made by New Zealand in 2017.

India vs New Zealand prediction

India head into the match with nine wins under their belt while New Zealand have faced a topsy-turvy campaign. The Men in Blue defeated the Kiwis the last time they met at Dharamsala. Considering the form, India will hold an advantage going into the match.