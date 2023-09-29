Team India had a fruitful dress rehearsal for the ODI World Cup 2023 as they not only faced Australia in a three-match ODI series but also emerged as the winners. The Rohit Sharma-led side, who will be opening its World Cup campaign against Australia on October 8, registered a 2-1 win over them in the ODI series. The likes of Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, and especially Suryakumar Yadav played fiery knocks and contributed in the team's victory. Apart from them, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, and Ravichandran Ashwin also delivered terrific spells.

However, the series win has also put the team management into a dilemma as they now have plenty of options for the number four spot. Iyer smashed a century in the second ODI but things got complicated as Suryakumar also played a crucial knock of 72 off 37 balls in the same match.

Former India opener Virender Sehwag backed Iyer and stated that the 28-year-old batter has proved himself and deserves the number four spot in the team. He further said that Surya needs to play some more innings to win the trust of the management.

"To adjust someone at no 6, why do you want to change the no 4 which is the most important position? Shreyas Iyer has just scored a century and he's someone who can stabilise an innings if you lose wickets against the new ball and score big. So don't disturb that," Sehwag said on Cricbuzz.

"Suryakumar Yadav hasn't played an innings like that in ODIs because all his runs have usually come in the last 15 overs. It's like T20, no doubt it's important but KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya and Ishan Kishan can do the same job. So, in my view, Shreyas Iyer is quite fit for the no 4 slot. Suryakumar Yadav will have to wait. He will have to prove to selectors and management that he's capable of scoring hundred," he added.

The ODI World Cup 2023 will kick-start from October 5 with England taking on New Zealand in the opening match in Ahmedabad. Team India will play their first match against Australia on October 8 in Chennai.