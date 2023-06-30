The ODI World Cup schedule was announced earlier this week and the blockbuster clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan will once again be the one to watch out for. India and Pakistan are scheduled to square off at the Narendra Modi Stadium on October 15. Both teams had met during the T20 World Cup last year in Australia, with India edging out Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, thanks to Virat Kohli's marathon knock. With the focus firmly on the blockbuster clash in Ahmedabad, Ashwin recalled the mid-pitch conversation between him and Kohli during the win over Pakistan last year.

Ashwin came into bat with two runs required of one ball, before hitting the winning run to help India register a famous win.

"When I walked at the MCG, I realised the enormity of what I was getting into. I haven't witnessed such an atmosphere and crowd ever. When I looked at Virat Kohli, his eyes seemed like he was possessed and he is on a different planet," Ashwin said in a video uploaded by ICC.

Speaking of the match, Pakistan recovered from a shaky start to post a challenging 159/8 on the board.

In reply, India were reeling at 31/4 at one stage, before Kohli single-handedly took the game away from Pakistan's reach. He slammed an unbeaten 82 off just 53 balls.

All eyes will be on Kohli once again when India and Pakistan will square off at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 on October 15 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Eight teams have qualified for the 46-day event through the Cricket World Cup Super League while the final two spots will be taken by the finalists of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier taking place in Zimbabwe.