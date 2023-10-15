Famous YouTuber Speed is in India to witness the ongoing ODI World Cup. His arrival grabbed a lot of limelight as he was seen doing hilarious antics on the streets of Mumbai, followed by his visit to rapper MC Stan and singer Daler Mehndi. On Saturday, Speed had a fanboy moment of his life as he travelled to Ahmedabad to witness the high-voltage World Cup 2023 match between the arch-rivals India and Pakistan, where the hosts emerged as the winners by seven wickets.

After the match, Speed was seen clicking pictures with Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah. In a video going viral on social media, Speed was heard praising star India batter Virat Kohli as he said, "Virat Kohli is the GOAT."

Talking about the match, India fired on all cylinders in what was supposed to be war minus the shooting, blowing away arch-rivals Pakistan by seven wickets in a World Cup face-off that ended in a damp squib after causing unbridled hysteria and logistical hassles.

In what is seen as the pinnacle of cricket by fans in the subcontinent, Indian captain Rohit Sharma emerged as the undisputed star of the match, scoring a 63-ball 86 to power his team to the modest target of 192 with as many as 19.3 overs to spare.

Jasprit Bumrah was a tiger on the prowl and Mohammed Siraj displayed wolf-like aggression before skipper Rohit completed the annihilation as India produced a near-perfect performance in one of the most lopsided World Cup games between the arch-rivals.

Rohit just casually flaunted his repertoire of strokes, which included a pull shot behind square of Shaheen Shah Afridi and a square driven six off Haris Rauf, as India were home by 8.05 pm local time.

The win was India's eighth in the 50 over global event, where Pakistan had never been able to match their neighbours in terms of skill, strategy or execution since 1992.

