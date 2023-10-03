Indian cricket team star Virat Kohli was spotted at the Mumbai airport and he is all set to rejoin his teammates ahead of the Cricket World Cup 2023, according to reports. Kohli was in Guwahati with the team for the Cricket World Cup warm-up match against England but after the game was called off due to rain, he had to travel to Mumbai for some emergency reason. However, it seems like he is done with his commitments in Mumbai and he is on his way to join the team once again before their first match in the competition in Chennai when they take on multiple-time champions Australia on October 8.

Kohli didn't join the team's optional practice session in Thiruvananthapuram due to personal reasons but is expected to link up with the squad before the second warm-up game against The Netherlands.

Virat Kohli has left from Mumbai. [Instant Bollywood]



- King will join the Indian team soon. pic.twitter.com/H5h407Ap3E — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 3, 2023

"It was an optional session. He is expected to join the squad soon and could play the warm-up game if required," a BCCI source privy to developments told PTI on condition of anonymity.

On the day, skipper Rohit Sharma, batter Shreyas Iyer and pacer Mohammed Shami also skipped the session which was attended by the likes of Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and veteran spin duo Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja.

Virat Kohli has left for Chennai for the World Cup 2023.



- The King is coming to rule in the World Cup...!!! pic.twitter.com/GnUheiJpF7 — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) October 3, 2023

The World Cup warm-up match against the Dutch will be the last chance for India to get some game time before the start of tournament proper against Australia in Chennai on October 8.

The Indians had a full-fledged session with Gill, Surya and KL Rahul batting for a considerable amount of time against the likes of Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj.

Ashwin and Jadeja also rolled their arm over for considerable period of time as they both are going to play a massive role in this World Cup on tracks which are expected to offer turn.

(With PTI inputs)