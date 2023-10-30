Two of the finest batters in the world, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were truly ecstatic as the Indian cricket team took a giant step forward towards securing a semi-finals spot in Cricket World Cup 2023. Up against Enlgnad in Lucknow, India didn't do as well with the bat as they would've hoped but compensated well with the ball. Rohit and Kohli were celebrating every wicket Indian bowlers took with full enthusiasm. But, there was one moment between them that warmed every fan's heart.

Seeing Kohli hug Rohit during one of the England batter's dismissal, fans went nostalgic, recalling the T20 World Cup 2022 moment where the India skipper had lifted his predecessor following the team's win against Pakistan.

Rohit Sharma lifted Virat Kohli in World Cup 2022.



Virat Kohli lifted Rohit Sharma in the World Cup 2023.#INDvsENG . pic.twitter.com/sDY6rrMtHf — Vishal. (@SPORTYVISHAL) October 29, 2023

India captain Rohit was quite pleased with the character his team showed after putting just 229 runs on the board while batting first. India didn't just manage to defend the target but did so by securing a 100-run win.

"This was the game, a lot of character in the squad. When the times were tough, all our experienced players stood up at the right time and got the game for us. Looking at how the tournament has gone for us, batting second in the first five games, we had to come and bat here. We were challenged upfront, they bowled pretty well upfront. For us to get to a total on a pitch that had something in it, we just wanted to get to a total where we could play with it. We were not great with the bat today. Losing three wickets isn't the ideal situation. When you are in a situation like that, all you are looking to do is create that long partnership, which we got. But couple of guys threw it at the end, including myself.

"When you look at the overall picture, I thought we were 30 runs short. It's not something you see every day. When you start your innings, you have to somehow try and get a couple of wickets to put the pressure back on the opposition. With the experience that our seamers have now, you can always rely and bank on them to get those crucial breakthroughs. That's exactly what our seamers did. They exploited the conditions pretty well. There was swing, there was lateral a bit of lateral movement as well. They put the ball in the right areas to create that doubt in the batters' mind."