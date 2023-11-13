The Cricket World Cup 2023 league stage is over, with India, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand qualifying for the semi-finals. Among the 10 teams who participated in the tournament, India were the only ones to have not lost a single match. As Cricket Australia picked the 'team of the tournament' following the league stage of the campaign, Indian stars understandably dominated. Virat Kohli was named the 'captain' of the team as the likes of Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja joined him in the 12-member team.

India, so far in the tournament, have put in an all-round show, with every single player contributing towards the team's goal of lifting the title. South Africa and Australia lost 2 matches each in the league campaign while New Zealand won 5 of their 9 matches.

Cricket World Cup 2023 Team of the Tournament:

Quinton de Kock (South Africa):In 9 matches, De Kock has 591 runs to his name at an average of 65.67. He struck at the rate of 109.2 while scoring 4 centuries in the tournament. His highest score was 174

David Warner (Australia):The opening batter struck 499 run in 9 matches at an average of 55.44 and a strike-rate of 105.5. He scored 2 hundred and 2 fifties in the tournament, with his highest being 163

Rachin Ravindra (New Zealand): The Kiwi star scored 565 in 9 matches at a strike-rate of 70.63. He also scored 3 hundred and 2 half-centuries in the league campaign, with the best being of 123 not-out. He also bagged 5 wickets at an economy rate of 5.68 in the tournament.

Virat Kohli (India): The talismanic Indian has already scored 594 runs in the tournament at an average of 99.00 and a strike rate of 88.50. He has 2 centuries and 5 fifties to his name so far, with the best being 103 not-out.

Aiden Markram (South Africa):Having also led South Africa in certain matches, Markram has scored 396 runs at an average of 49.50 and a strike rate of 114.50. He has one century and 3 fifties to his name, with the best being of 106.

Glenn Maxwell (Australia):The Australian all-rounder has cemented his place in World Cup history with some exquisite knocks. In 7 matches, he has 397 runs to his name at a strike-rate of 152.7. He has two hundreds to his name, with the best being 201 not-out. With the ball, he has 5 wickets to his name at an economy rate of 4.95.

Marco Jansen (South Africa):The lanky all-rounder has scored 157 runs in 8 matches at a strikerate of 111.3. he also has a fifty to his name, in the tournament. With the ball, he has struck 17 wickets at an economy rate of 6.40.

Ravindra Jadeja (India):The Indian all-rounder has 111 runs to his name in 9 matches at a strike-rate of 115.6. With the ball, he has claimed 16 wickets so far, at an impressive economy rate of 3.96.

Mohammed Shami (India):Despite having played only 5 matches, Shami has 16 wickets in his kity in this World Cup at an economy rate of 4.78. He also has two 5-wicket hauls in the tournament.

Adam Zampa (Australia):The Aussie spinner has set th World Cup on fire with his 22 scalps in 9 matches. He also has a fine economy rate of 5.27 in the tournament so far.

Jasprit Bumrah (India):With 17 scalps to his name, Bumrah is among the top wicket-takers in te tournament. He has given runs at an economy rate of 3.65.

Dilshan Madushanka (Sri Lanka):As the 12th man in the tournament, Dislshan has a whopping 21 wickets in 9 matches to his name. His economy rate was 6.70 in a campaign that saw the Lankans didn't even qualify for the semi-finals.