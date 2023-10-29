The Indian cricket team got off to a poor start against England in their World Cup 2023 clash on Sunday, with the likes of Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, and Shreyas Iyer departing without contributing much with the bat. While Shubman and Iyer were dismissed after scoring 9 and 4 runs respectively, Kohli went back to the dressing room without opening his account. Seeing the India superstar depart for duck, England's Barmy Army took to social media to mock Kohli. The Barmy Army trolled Virat with a couple of tweets on X (formerly Twitter).

Shubman Gill was the first to get dismissed as he was castled by pacer Chris Woakes for nine. India were 26 for 1 then. An even bigger shock was awaiting India as in-form Virat Kohli departed for a nine-ball duck, his first in ODIs this year. Kohli tried to clear left-arm pacer David Willey over mid-off but all he could manage was a dolly to Ben Stokes, reducing the hosts to 27 for 2.

KOHLI'S OUT FOR A DUCK pic.twitter.com/E2X8rPJcGj — England's Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) October 29, 2023

Just out for a morning walk pic.twitter.com/Mv425ddQvU — England's Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) October 29, 2023

Shreyas Iyer soon followed suit, clattering Woakes to Mark Wood at mid-on after making four.

It was the first time in the history of ODI World Cups that Kohli incurred a duck. The India star has been in phenomenal form in this edition of the tournament, scoring 354 runs in 6 matches.

Earlier, England skipper Jos Buttler won the toss and opted to field first. Rohit Sharma, at the time of toss, said that he wanted his team to bat first.

"We wanted to bat first, we have had a good time batting second. Looks like a good pitch, it's a new surface which has been relayed here. It has played well for the 100 overs. I mean it's quite important to think like that but it's important to get the two points. We have played some good cricket. It's always good to have a break. It's nice to come back here and get back into business. We are playing the same team we played in the last game," Rohit said after losing the toss.