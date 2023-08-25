Virat Kohli, the Indian cricket team's star batter, is getting ready for the tough cricket schedule ahead in the best possible way. Starting September 2, India will embark on a mission to first win the Asia Cup and then attempt to overcome other top teams in a quest for the ODI World Cup at home. The Indian cricket team members are currently stationed in Karnataka for a camp ahead of the Asia Cup. The players are going through several fitness and blood tests to get the house in order in the best way possible.

Kohli, who is one of the fittest athletes in the world, aced the Yo-Yo test score. Taking to Instagram, the former Indian cricket team captain shared a picture of him on the ground right after the fitness test. With the picture, Kohli also revealed his Yo-Yo test score which came out to be 17.2. As per reports, the BCCI demands at least a score of 16.5 from players in Yo-Yo tests.

Off the field, Kohli is garnering attention too. In a recent video that has gone viral, Kohli can be seen entering a university campus, with fans going crazy. The police in charge of security had a tough time stopping the fans. even the police were seen clicking photos with the former India captain.

The Asia Cup will begin with a match between Pakistan and Nepal in Multan, Pakistan, on August 30. The much-awaited India-Pakistan clash will take place in Kandy, Sri Lanka, on September 2. India will face Nepal in the other group-stage match on September 4 at the same venue.

Pakistan will host three group stage matches and one Super Four stage match. The rest of the tournament will be played in Sri Lanka. The final will take place in Colombo on September 17.