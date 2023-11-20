The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the Team of the Tournament for the Cricket World Cup 2023 and it included six players from the Indian cricket team. India went unbeaten in the competition before losing to Australia in the final. Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami were the ones named in the team. Apart from the Indian cricketers, South Africa's Quinton de Kock, New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell, Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell and spinner Adam Zampa along with Sri Lanka fast bowler Dilshan Madushanka were also included.

South Africa's Gerald Coetzee was named as the 12th man in the team.

A look at the ICC's Cricket World Cup 2023 Team of the Tournament -

Quinton de Kock (wk) (South Africa) – 594 runs at 59.40

Rohit Sharma (c) (India) – 597 runs at 54.27

Virat Kohli (India) – 765 runs at 95.62

Daryl Mitchell (New Zealand) – 552 runs at 69

KL Rahul (India) – 452 runs at 75.33

Glenn Maxwell (Australia) – 400 runs at 66.66 and six wickets at 55

Ravindra Jadeja (India) – 120 runs at 40 and 16 wickets at 24.87

Jasprit Bumrah (India) – 20 wickets at 18.65

Dilshan Madushanka (Sri Lanka) – 21 wickets at 25

Adam Zampa (Australia) – 23 wickets at 22.39

Mohammed Shami (India) – 24 wickets at 10.70

12th player: Gerald Coetzee (South Africa) – 20 wickets at 19.80

Travis Head hit a sparkling 137 to power Australia to a record-extending sixth World Cup title in a convincing six-wicket win over India on Sunday with captain Pat Cummins describing victory as "the pinnacle of cricket".

Chasing a tricky 241 for victory in the final, Australia slipped to 47-3 before left-handed opener Head hit his second century of the tournament to steer the team home with seven overs to spare.

Head's knock, and his marathon stand of 192 with Marnus Labuschagne, unbeaten on 58, ended India's dominant run of 10 unbeaten matches at the event.

"That's huge, that's the pinnacle in cricket, winning a World Cup, especially here in India. These are the moments you remember for the rest of your life," said Cummins.

Head fell after his 120-ball knock laced with 15 fours and four sixes before Glenn Maxwell hit the winning runs to trigger wild celebrations in the Aussie camp.

(With AFP inputs)