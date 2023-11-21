The Indian cricket team won all but one match in the Cricket World Cup 2023, losing the title battle against Australia by six wickets on Sunday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Prime Minister Narendra Modi watched the match along with Home Minister Amit Shah along with thousands of fans hoping for an end to the 12-year wait for the ODI World Cup. But Pat Cummins's men got the better of Rohit Sharma's army, to the disappointment of the host country. Seeing the likes of Rohit, Virat Kohli, and others dejected, PM Modi joined them in Team India's dressing room.

In a video shared by PIB, PM Modi is seen consoling the devastated team, speaking to the players individually.

"Aap log poora 10-10 game jeet ke aaye ho, yeh toh hota rehta hai. Muskuraiye bhai, desh aap logon ko dekh raha hai. Maine socha mil lun sab ko. (You have won 10 consecutive games. This one loss is normal, it keeps on happening. Please smile, the entire country is watching you. I just thought that I should go and meet you people)," PM Modi said.

"Hota hai (it happens)," he said to Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, holding their hands.

Speaking to Ravindra Jadeja, a fellow Gujarati, the PM said, "Kya babu (speaks in Gujarati and both laugh)".

Approaching Mohammed Shami, who ended the tournament as a top wicket-taker, the Prime Minister wrapped him in a hug. "Arrey Shami, bahut accha kiya iss baar. (Well done, Shami. You played really well this time)," he said.

To Jasprit Bumrah, he said: "You speak Gujarati?" Bumrah replied, "A little bit".

Further in the video, PM Modi said, "Toh, aap sab log bahut acchi mehnat kare ho. Chaliye, hota hai. Aur saathiyon zara ek doosre ka hausla buland karte chaliye. Aur jab aap log zara free honge aur Delhi aayenge toh baithunga aap sab ke saath. Meri taraf se nimantaran hai aap sab logon ko.(You guys have worked really hard and played exceptionally well. Just stick together and keep on motivating each other. Also, if whenever you guys are free and are in Delhi then let's meet again. You all are cordially invited from my side.)"

The Indian cricket team was unbeaten in the World Cup, winning 10 matches on the trot before being beaten by Australia in the final.