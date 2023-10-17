After the India vs Pakistan Cricket World Cup match, which the Babar Azam-led side lost, one comment which has gone viral came from Pakistan Team Director Mickey Arthur. In the much-hyped India vs Pakistan clash at the Cricket World Cup 2023, The hosts dominated both with the bowling and batting against Babar Azam's side. Batting first, Pakistan were all out for 191 with the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav picking two wickets each. India, boosted by brilliant innings from Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer, reached the target easily.

After the match ended, Pakistan Team Director Mickey Arthur gave a unique response. He mentioned that the atmosphere inside the Narendra Modi Stadium did not feel like it was 'an ICC event'.

Arthur said: "Look, I'd be lying if I said it didn't. It didn't seem like an ICC event to be brutally honest. It seemed like a bilateral series; it seemed like a BCCI event. I didn't hear 'Dil Dil Pakistan' coming through the microphones too often tonight." Arthur, however, said that the lack of support in the crowd could not be used an excuse for the team's heavy loss to India.

"So yes, that does play a role, but I'm not going to use that as an excuse because for us it was about living the moment, it was about the next ball and it was about how we were going to combat the Indian, the Indian players tonight," he added.

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt has called Mickey Arthur for his comments. "That was totally uncalled for and unprofessional. It was something that was beyond his control and something he should be the last person to be worried about. His job is to motivate players, irrespective of the circumstances. It won't have a good effect on the team if he makes such statements," Salman Butt said on his YouTube channel.

With PTI inputs