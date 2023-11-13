Legendary India batter Sunil Gavaskar has praised KL Rahul's red-hot form in Cricket World Cup 2023. Rahul was certainly at his best on Sunday against Netherlands as he slammed a 62-ball century -- the fastest in Cricket World Cup by an Indian player. Overall, Rahul hit 102 runs off 64 balls in the innings that was laced with 11 fours and 4 sixes. He reached his century with a flick shot over deep square leg for a six and Gavaskar was extremely pleased with the performance.

"For Rahul to get to that century with that shot, it was an incredible shot. We have seen him do that in the IPL. For him to bring it out in a World Cup to get to a hundred was just fantastic to watch," Gavaskar said on Star Sports.

"This is what KL Rahul is all about. This is the KL Rahul we know and now we are finally getting to see that Rahul which we have been sort of dying to see for such a long time," he added.

In nine matches in Cricket World Cup 2023 so far, Rahul has scored 347 runs at an average of 69.40 and a strike rate of over 93. He has scored one century and a fifty, with the best score of 102. Rahul is India's fourth-highest run-scorer in this World Cup, behind Virat Kohli (594), Rohit (503) and Shreyas Iyer (421 runs).

Team India recorded its longest winning streak in a single edition of a Cricket World Cup after winning 9 out their 9 group matches.

The real test now awaits for the Rohit Sharma-led side as it squares up against New Zealand on November 15 in the first semi-final of Cricket World Cup 2023.